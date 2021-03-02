Tinuiti Named A Walmart Advertising Partner As Part Of Its Walmart Ecommerce Acceleration Program

Top performance marketing firm makes proprietary technology available to Walmart sellers and brands looking to expand their reach and grow revenue

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across the triopoly of Google, Facebook and Amazon, officially launched its Walmart Ecommerce Acceleration Program, one of the first Walmart advertising and creative offerings in the market. Leveraging their AI-enabled technology—MobiusX—Tinuiti is uniquely positioned to grow a brand's sales on Walmart. Initially designed in 2014 for Amazon, MobiusX drives campaign and vendor performance at scale through an exclusive direct integration with Walmart's API advertising access.

Already a leader in marketplaces and retail media- Tinuiti manages over $400 million in media under management and billions of attributed sales across marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.

"Tinuiti has definitely helped to improve Evenflo's performance across our Walmart sponsored product strategy. By reacting to sales trends and bidding optimizations specific to Walmart, they maximized our return on ad spend," Holly Ramer, vice president, eCommerce and Digital, Goodbaby International. "Having them as a trusted partner allows us to expertly adapt to the changing needs of the digital landscape and better support the overall goals of the business,"

"As one of the first firms to focus on the Amazon Marketplace, we've tested and learned a lot over the years. Now, as leaders in this space, we're writing the playbook on Walmart advertising, while dedicating the time and resources needed to develop our partnership to align with Walmart's growth," said Nii Ahene, Tinuiti's chief strategy officer.

As an early mover and industry leader, Tinuiti brings Amazon expertise to up-and-coming marketplaces and retail media. Tinuiti's Walmart Ecommerce Acceleration Program provides a unique trifecta of advertising, creative and retail operations. The program is powered by the same proprietary technology that vaulted Tinuiti to become the market leader in Amazon marketing services. Evenflo, a rising company in the baby product industry, is just one of the many success stories to arise from this program.

"Walmart is poised to be an emerging player in digital advertising and a viable channel for brands expanding beyond Amazon — especially for advertisers who invest early," says Elizabeth Marsten, senior director of Marketplace Services. "Tinuiti's approach combines advertising with performance creative and operations. Having direct integration with Walmart's API equips Tinuiti to deal with any brand's needs on any Marketplace front."

Unlike most marketing companies, Tinuiti's client teams are well-versed in the nuances of catalog management, inventory planning, and demand forecasting on marketplaces. Most marketers overlook the importance of sound retail operations and its impact on sales and marketing performance.

The Forrester Wave ™: Performance Marketing Agencies, Q3 2019 recognized Tinuiti as having "some of the strongest ecommerce ad strategies in the field." They continue to apply their winning strategy and approach to Walmart Marketplace.

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Google, Facebook and Amazon, with over $2 billion in digital media under management and 700 employees. With expert knowledge in search, social, Amazon & marketplaces, mobile apps, CRM & email marketing and more, Tinuiti understands success requires both strategy and channel specialization. Each solution is delivered leveraging Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology - Mobius.

