Tintri Partner Program Offers Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions, Programs And Resources To Help Deliver Predictable Profitability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri ®, provider of Intelligent Infrastructure for enterprises, today announced its Tintri Partner Program, designed to help channel partners offer a full enterprise solution set, and identify more opportunities to generate predictable profitability and enable business growth. Tintri is 100% channel focused, and offers Intelligent Infrastructure solutions, programs and resources to enable partners to make the most of its organization's skills and specializations to deliver mutual success.

Immediate Market ImpactTintri prioritizes its channel partners, and strives to provide them with tools to grow their relationships with current customers, and expand into new markets. In May this year, Tintri released its Partner Portal providing a centralized location for partners to access a wide range of information and programs. Since then, new partner registration has increased 550% and approximately 80% of new partners have closed on new customer wins, underscoring that Tintri delivers on its promise of success and a differentiated user experience.

"With business needs changing almost overnight due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to quickly tailor our solutions to help customers keep their businesses running," said Keith Coker, founder and CEO, Green Cloud Technologies. "Tintri's integrated campaigns made it easy for us to deploy timely and personalized communications on implementing VDI solutions to meet work-from-home requirements, and handle customers' fast-paced scalability demands without missing a beat."

"NetWorks, Inc. has been in business for nearly 20 years, and a cornerstone of our philosophy is to implement strategic solutions that get ahead of market demands so our customers are positioned for future success," said Chris Larsen, owner, NetWorks, Inc. "The Tintri Partner Program has enabled NetWorks, Inc. to provide differentiated and profitable solutions, not only to current customers, but expand to customers we weren't reaching previously."

Intelligent Infrastructure as Your Competitive EdgeThe Tintri Intelligent Infrastructure portfolio delivers differentiated outcomes in enterprise data centers of all sizes across all industries. Tintri's AI- and ML-enabled storage solutions analyze, understand and quickly adapt to customer environments. Deep insights, intelligent analytics and autonomous operations simplify management, accelerate business decisions and reduce operating expenses. Tintri Intelligent Infrastructure delivers the foundation for best of breed solutions that meet the most demanding VDI, VSI, database, file service, analytics, and DevOps workloads. The company's diverse technology offerings - comprising VMstore, IntelliFlash and NexentaStor product lines - support the complete spectrum of enterprise applications, use cases, protocols, data types and storage media requirements.

Tintri Intelligent Infrastructure, which continues to rapidly evolve and integrate as a portfolio, enables partners to reduce their customers' storage management overhead by up to 95% and capital expenses by up to 50%. Tintri partners also benefit from the overwhelmingly positive experiences of over 10,000 customers, with user satisfaction ratings that are consistently among the highest in the industry.

"Tintri VMstore is a highly differentiated offering among enterprise storage solutions, and its intelligent analytics, autonomous performance optimization and storage operations have helped our engineers stay focused on their critical tasks," said Dan LeBaron, chief technology officer, ProCirrus Technologies. "VMstore's operational simplicity, including effortless troubleshooting and granular control for VMs has reduced storage administrative effort and expense across a range of workloads, leading to extremely high rates of customer satisfaction and repeat business. Overall, VMstore has been instrumental in enabling ProCirrus to run our business effectively."

About The Tintri Partner ProgramThe Tintri Partner Program offers a wide range of benefits for partners, including:

Deal registration, guaranteed margins, incentives, and discounts

Access to marketing qualified leads

Customized marketing resources - collateral, integrated campaigns and event support

Product, solution, competitive-based training

Tintri support for customer install base/support contracts

"Our goal is to make it easy for our partners to grow their business and increase revenue by widening their customer base with solutions that go beyond storage," said Paul Repice, vice president, Sales and Channel, Tintri. "Our technology has been adopted in over 20% of Fortune 100 enterprises because we offer a differentiated approach that meets our customers' unique needs, and we are committed to supporting our partners in the same way."

About Tintri Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world's largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

