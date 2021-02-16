Tint World® Ranked #11 On Franchise Gator Top 100 List

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Gator has included Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ on their Top 100 Franchise List for 2021. This is the eighth year that the online franchise directory has published a Top 100 ranking, which was created to help guide individuals looking to invest in a franchise opportunity.

"Tint World® has earned a position on Franchise Gator's Top 100 list for eight years in a row because of our committed, hard-working franchisees, who are passionate about the products and services we offer," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World®. "We believe in offering opportunity and value to the franchisees who join our family, and Franchise Gator is an important way for us to deliver that message."

Tint World® is ranked as the #11 franchise on the Top 100 list. The ranking accompanies Franchise Gator's Top Emerging Franchises and Fastest Growing Franchises list.

"Franchise Gator created the Top 100 list to help future franchise owners in finding an opportunity that was the right fit for them in experience, interest and financial capabilities," said Eric Bell, general manager at Franchise Gator. "Many lists ranking the top franchise opportunities are populated by concepts that are too expensive for most budgets. We wanted to create a list that catered better to our audience, which is more representative of the common franchise seeker."

Franchise Gator, one of the leading destinations for those seeking to invest in a franchise opportunity, reviewed hundreds of franchise disclosure documents to formulate their rankings. Growth in units, turnover and financials are just a few of the items taken into consideration. The staff also takes a look at awards, the executive team and participation in the franchise community.

"Congratulations to Tint World®," said Bell. "We are excited to present them as a top franchise investment for 2021."

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

