Tint World® Opens Updated California Location In Fremont

FREMONT, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a premier automotive styling and window tinting franchise, has moved to an updated location in Fremont, California. Originally based in Union City, this updated location is the 5 th Tint World® center in California and is now under the co-ownership of Frank Helmand, William Kuan-wei Wu, and Kenny McCardie.

"William, Kenny, and I realized that there was a strong need for an auto styling business in our community of Fremont," Helmand said. "Tint World® offers high-end products that are sure to please all customers. In addition to providing great products, the team at headquarters showcases excellence in franchisee support and training. With their help, we will be able to provide our community with the services they need to customize their vehicles, homes/offices, and even marine craft - all from this brand-new, state-of-the-art location."

Tint World® Fremont, California offers a full variety of products and services, including window tinting, advanced driver-assistance systems, car stereo upgrades, custom wheel and tire packages, mobile electronics, nano ceramic coatings, paint protection films, security systems, color-change vehicle wraps, and residential and commercial window film.

"Frank, William, and Kenny are passionate entrepreneurs that possess the knowledge and skills to run a successful franchise," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "They will help us promote excellence under the Tint World® brand as we continue our expansion."

Tint World® Fremont is located at 3030 Osgood Court, Fremont, CA 94539. For additional information, call (510) 471-3880 or visit https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ca/fremont-019/.

About Tint WorldFounded in 1982, Tint World® has grown to become the leading franchise provider of automotive styling, residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security film services. With Automotive Styling Centers™ in the U.S. and abroad, each franchise location houses approximately 20 profit centers, ranging from in-store accessory installations to off-site sales and installation of residential, commercial and marine window tinting and security films. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com and www.TintWorldFranchise.com. You can also like them on Facebook.

