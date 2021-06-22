Tint World® Opens New Location In Huntington, NY

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a premier automotive styling and window tinting franchise, has opened a new location in Huntington, N.Y. This is the third location owned by Tim and Stacy Kjaer, and fifth Tint World location in New York.

"We're proud to open our new state-of-the-art facility in this wonderful community," Tim Kjaer said. "We're bringing the fantastic customization and automotive styling services that Tint World® is known for to Huntington residents. You won't find a more dedicated and experienced staff to enhance, protect, and customize your vehicles."

Tint World® Huntington, N.Y., offers a wide range of auto styling products and services, including window tinting, advanced driver-assistance systems, car stereo upgrades, custom wheel and tire packages, mobile electronics, nano ceramic coatings, paint protection films, security systems, color-change vehicle wraps, vinyl graphics, and much more.

"This is Tim and Stacy's third Tint World® location in New York," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "They'll do an amazing job serving the Huntington community and as ambassadors of our brand. We'll be seeing great things from this location in the years ahead."

Tint World® Huntington, New York is located at 311 W. Jericho Turnpike #313, Huntington, NY 11743. For additional information, call (631) 223-7200 or visit www.tintworld.com/locations/ny/huntington-069/.

About Tint World®Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services. Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

