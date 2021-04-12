Tint World® Names Kelly Wruck As Director Of Franchise Operations

10-year industry veteran looks to add value for new owners of leading automotive accessory franchise

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading window tinting and automotive accessory franchise, has added Kelly Wruck as director of franchise operations at their headquarters.

In her role, Wruck will serve as the point-of-contact for new owners. She will be responsible for onboarding new franchisees as well as take part in project management across multiple departments.

"Kelly has more than 10 years of experience in the franchising industry and that knowledge will be a great asset to Tint World ®," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO and president of Tint World ®. "We have an amazing headquarters staff that contributes to our excellence as a leading franchise brand on a daily basis, and Kelly will add value to that team."

Wruck will help new owners set up their locations while also distributing information to the departments at the headquarters. In addition to helping franchisees set up their stores, she will assist in the compliance department by working with new owners on their taxes, leases, and franchise development.

"I'm excited to be a part of the onboarding team, welcoming new location owners to the Tint World ® family," Wruck said. "As new owners come on board, there can be a brief learning period - both from a legal and an informational standpoint. I'm pleased to help guide them through these important first steps in owning a franchise location."

Before joining Tint World ®, Wruck worked in sales and logistics for companies such as Straus Building Solutions, Beerhead Bar & Eatery and United Franchise Group. In her roles with these companies, she aided in acquiring accounts for franchisees as well as developed business plans while leading franchisees through the onboarding process. Wruck is also a former police officer and has worked for the Department of Homeland Security.

Tint World ® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more.

About Tint World ® Founded in 1982, Tint World ® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World ® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World ® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

Tint World ® Contact: Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO (800) 767-8468 Charles.Bonfiglio@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Ripley Ripley PR 865-977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tint-world-names-kelly-wruck-as-director-of-franchise-operations-301266180.html

SOURCE Tint World