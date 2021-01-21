Tint World® Named A 2021 Top Franchise By Franchise Business Review

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ , the leading international auto accessory and window tinting franchise, was recently named a Top Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Business Review. This is the 16 th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise owners. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/top-franchises/.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto and marine accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

Franchise Business Review , a franchise market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

Tint World® was among over 300 franchise brands, representing more than 28,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. Tint World®'s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"There are thousands of successful franchise companies operating in North America, but many of those companies do not offer a solid investment opportunity for the actual franchise owners," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, we rate the franchise companies in the marketplace today and identify those with the highest levels of satisfaction and performance among their franchisees in order to educate potential buyers and help them choose which franchise to invest in. The companies on this year's list are the top performing brands in the key areas critical to their franchisees' success."

"This ranking has special meaning for us here at Tint World®, because it comes from the people who are on the front lines of our business," said Charles Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "We make the success of our franchisees a top priority here, and it's especially gratifying that we've earned this recognition after the challenges we've all faced in 2020. Being included on the Franchise Business Review 200 Best Franchises to Buy list demonstrates that Tint World® is on track to continue meeting and exceeding our goals for growth and expansion, and that the training, marketing solutions and other tools we're providing are working."

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2021 Top Franchises .

About Tint World®Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance, and repair services.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or www.TintWorldFranchise.com.

About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

