CI Assante Wealth Management ("Assante") congratulates Tina Tehranchian, Senior Wealth Advisor in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on being named Senior Wealth Advisor of the Decade for 2021 by the International Association of Top Professionals ("IAOTP"). She is the first woman and the first Canadian to receive this honour.

Tina Tehranchian, Senior Wealth Advisor, CI Assante Wealth Management (Photo: Business Wire)

"This is well-deserved recognition for a truly outstanding advisor," said Sean Etherington, President of Assante. "Tina is a leader in our industry, highly committed to serving her clients and the community through education and charitable endeavors. Her long record of success is an inspiration not only to advisors, but to all professionals."

The IAOTP recognized Ms. Tehranchian for her achievements, dedication and the pursuit of excellence in every aspect of her business over three decades as a professional advisor. She is one of just two people to have received this award in the history of the organization. Ms. Tehranchian was also selected as Top Senior Wealth Advisor of the Year by the IAOTP in 2020.

"I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from the IAOTP," said Ms. Tehranchian. "Being named the Top Senior Wealth Advisor of the Decade is a huge honour in itself but being the first woman and the first Canadian to receive this distinction is a truly humbling experience for me, especially as 2021 marks my 30th year in this business. I do look forward to the day that we can have as many female advisors as we have male advisors. I believe this is an exceptional career for women and not only Canada, but the entire world would benefit from more representation by women in this field."

A financial advisor since 1991, Ms. Tehranchian specializes in assisting business owners and self-employed professionals grow their wealth and develop sound financial and estate plans. She is also an expert in devising charitable tax planning strategies and helping philanthropic Canadians multiply their bequests to charities while reducing their taxes and leaving greater inheritances for their beneficiaries.

Ms. Tehranchian lends her time and expertise to supporting the community, serving as Planned Giving Consultant for The Donor Motivation Program, as a member of the Fundraising Advisory Board of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and as chair of the ONE LIFE gala committee, a fundraiser in support of the Foundation. Since 2000, she has helped raise over $2 million for various charities and has served on the boards of The McMichael Canadian Art Collection, the Mackenzie Health Foundation, the Fort York Foundation, Seneca College, Art Canada Institute, and the Encyclopaedia Iranica Foundation, among others. She has taught personal financial planning at Centennial College's Centre for Entrepreneurship for over 10 years and is often interviewed by major media outlets on her areas of expertise.

Ms. Tehranchian' s accomplishments have been recognized through numerous awards, including:

Women's Executive Network's Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 (2020) - Winner

CanadianAdvisor of the Year Award - Wealth Professional Awards (2020): Silver Winner

Financial Adviser of the Year Award - Women in Finance Canada (2019): Winner

The International Alliance for Women (TIAW) World of Difference Award (2019): Winner

Assante Community Leadership Award (2019): Winner

Brilliant Minded Women Foundation's Award for Supporting the Arts (2017): Winner

Iranian Canadian Council's Inaugural Simorgh Award for outstanding contribution to the Iranian Canadian community (2016): Winner

Businesswomen Network of York Region's Award in Community Engagement and Philanthropy and Literacy (2016): Winner

Senecans of Distinction Award (2013): Winner

Distinction - FP Canada™ Fellow (formerly Fellow of FPSC™) - Ms. Tehranchian is among the first-ever group of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) professionals in Canada to receive the Fellow of FPSC™ distinction from the Financial Planners Standards Council in 2011. This is a distinction that formally recognizes individuals who have helped advance FPSC's vision of seeing Canadians improve their lives by engaging in financial planning.

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals is an international boutique networking organization who handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join - members must be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member. For more information, please visit www.iaotp.com.

About Tina Tehranchian

Tina Tehranchian is Senior Wealth Advisor at Assante Capital Management Ltd. with three decades of experience in assisting business owners and self-employed professionals in building wealth and developing sound financial and estate plans. She specializes in providing creative and customized solutions to financial planning dilemmas and challenges faced by successful entrepreneurs and philanthropists, and in charitable tax planning strategies and helping philanthropic Canadians multiply their bequests to charities while reducing their taxes and leaving more money for their heirs. For more information, please visit: www.tinatehranchian.com.

About CI Assante Wealth Management

Founded in 1995, CI Assante Wealth Management is one of Canada's largest firms providing wealth management solutions. Assante's 900 professional advisors, located in communities throughout the country, have approximately $51 billion of Canadians' family wealth under their care (as of February 28, 2021). Assante is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX). For more information, visit www.assante.com.

