Timothy Wayne Finney Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

SUISUN CITY, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy Wayne Finney is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional for his outstanding military service in the U.

SUISUN CITY, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy Wayne Finney is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Professional for his outstanding military service in the U.S. Air Force.

Having dedicated 26 years to serving his country, Timothy Wayne Finney joined the U.S. Air Force in 1977 and served in various positions worldwide. He began as a medical service specialist at the Sheppard Air Force Base before moving to the Royal Air Force's obstetrics department in Lakenheath in 1979. In 1981, he became an instructor at the Lowry Air Force Base at the shaving clinic, where he instructed privates on proper shaving techniques to prevent bumps and razor burns, common issue soldiers faced upon entering the military.

Later in his career, Mr. Finney managed a surgical and orthopedic ward in Turkey and England and a family health clinic at the Eglin Air Force Base. He held responsibilities at the immunization clinic, maintaining a 95 percent compliant rate for anthrax shots. Then he served as a master sergeant at the Osan Air Force Base in Korea before retiring in 2003. In his current capacity, Mr. Finney is situated at the 60th Air Mobility Command Travis Air Force Base. He is serving as the Program Manager at the Travis Drug Demand Reduction Program, which received the American Red Cross Hero Community Service Award for its drug education and youth programs.

While active in the military, Mr. Finney pursued his education. He earned an Associate of Arts in Allied Health Care from the community College of Air Force in 1988 and an Associate of Arts in General Education from the Maryland University College in 2002.

To learn more, please visit https://www.travis.af.mil/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timothy-wayne-finney-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301314947.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who