Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (Bowman) is pleased to welcome Timothy M. Vaughn as Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A).

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (Bowman) is pleased to welcome Timothy M. Vaughn as Executive Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A). This strategic addition comes on the heels of the company's recent IPO and supports Bowman's focus on M&A as an essential element of its growth and diversification strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005883/en/

Timothy M. Vaughn, Bowman, Executive Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are pleased to have an executive of Tim's caliber join us at this critical stage of our company's development," said Gary Bowman, CEO of Bowman. "Bringing over 20 years of experience originating and managing M&A transactions in our industry, Tim is a seasoned veteran who will be key to the implementation of our aggressive growth plans as a public company."

Vaughn will lead Bowman's strategic M&A initiatives helping to manage the expansion of the company's operations, geographical presence, and service offerings. He has successfully facilitated nearly 100 M&A transactions and has performed hundreds of business valuations on architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms, as well as government contractors.

"I look forward to playing a key role in the successful execution of our growth and diversification strategy," said Vaughn. "Collaborating with Bowman's leadership, its stakeholders and other members of the AEC community to continue the firm's successful track record of mergers and acquisitions will be crucial to Bowman's continued growth as a high performing company."

Vaughn is a graduate of Georgetown University. He is a Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) and a Business Certified Appraiser (BCA). Prior to joining Bowman, he was the founder and Managing Principal of Acuity Financial Services Group, a boutique M&A advisory and business valuation consulting firm focusing on the AEC and government contracting markets. He began his career in commercial banking in the Southeastern US, and later served as the CFO of a firm involved in real estate ownership and development activities, as well as other domestic and international operating activities.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd:Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an established professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With over 750 employees and more than 30 offices throughout the United Sates, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. On May 11, 2021, Bowman completed its $51.7 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210525005883/en/