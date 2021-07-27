Timken Named One Of America's Best Employers For Women By Forbes

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has been named to the Forbes 2021 list of America's Best Employers for Women, reinforcing the company's commitment to elevating and cultivating a diverse team of engineers and problem solvers.

"We're proud of the talented and accomplished women we employ at Timken and their many achievements," said Natasha Pollock, Timken vice president of human resources. "Timken is committed to making progress towards a diversified workforce, and this recognition reinforces our ongoing efforts to provide opportunities, development and support to our female associates and all employees. Delivering the innovative solutions and real-world impact we are known for requires multiple perspectives united by common goals. We're honored to be on the Forbes 2021 list, and also recognize that there's more left to be done as we grow our business together."

Women and other qualified candidates are encouraged to check out opportunities available at Timken, where associates collaborate on global, cross-disciplinary teams and benefit from the diverse perspectives of their teammates. Timken also provides ongoing on-the-job training and opportunities for associates to advance their careers.

To identify companies for the list, Forbes partnered with statistics portal and industry-ranking provider Statista Inc. to conduct an independent survey of 50,000 employees - including more than 30,000 women - at companies with at least 1,000 employees in the U.S. Survey participants rated their employers and provided feedback on general topics such as work atmosphere, development, image, working conditions, diversity and wages. Participants also rated their experience on topics relevant to women such as parental leave, family support, flexibility, discrimination, career representation and pay equity. The proportion of women in executive management or board positions was also considered.

Earlier this year, Forbes recognized Timken as one of America's Best Employers in the midsized category and one of America's Best Employers for New Graduates. Recognition on these lists was based on responses to an independent survey of 50,000 employees in 25 industries.

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and both America's Best Employers and America's Best Employers for New Graduates by Forbes.

