NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per share. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 22, 2021.

The Timken Company has paid a dividend on its common shares every quarter since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1922. The upcoming dividend represents 395 consecutive quarters, one of the longest-running dividend streaks among NYSE-listed companies.

About The Timken Company The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations: Scott Schroeder234.262.6420 scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations: Neil Frohnapple 234.262.2310 neil.frohnapple@timken.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-29-cents-per-share-301227653.html

SOURCE The Timken Company