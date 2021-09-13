Timerack And COATS Staffing Software Partner To Drive Greater Efficiencies And Improve Operations For Staffing And Recruitment Agencies

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timerack and COATS Staffing Software today announced a long-term partnership designed to offer robust solutions that improve operations for staffing agencies. The two companies are providers of software solutions that address the staffing industry's biggest challenges, including time and attendance, payroll, employee tracking, and recruitment. With this new partnership, staffing agencies can eliminate manual, front-office assignment tracking and employee location processes—using automation and intelligent software to reduce costs and human error for greater focus on growth opportunities.

Together, Timerack and COATS Staffing Software provide staffing agencies with:

Enhanced Assignment Tracking

Increased efficiency and improved onboarding with Timerack Intellipunch TM intelligent punch

Full integration with Microsoft Word, Excel and Crystal reports

Online applicant entry, resume parsing, and online job posting

"We are excited that COATS Staffing Software combined with Timerack's intelligent automation solutions helps staffing agencies be more efficient, freeing them to focus on new business development and employee retention," said Adam Day, President and CEO, Timerack.

In addition to recruitment, COATS Staffing Software also includes a fully integrated CRM, payroll and complete accounting solution with multi-state, multi-branch, multi-locality capabilities throughout the entire system. COATS recruitment software is designed for a wide variety of industry sectors: industrial, clerical, technical, professional, medical, financial, legal, hospitality—and more. Teaming up with Timerack's employee time and labor management, HR suite and payroll integration, the partnership makes staffing, recruiting and time and attendance tracking processes easier, with an integrated, automated approach. Together, the partnership allows for more accuracy and frees staff to focus more on high-value business objectives.

"We're proud to be in partnership with Timerack…our goal is to help staffing agencies eliminate manual front-office tasks to be more efficient and focus on streamlining the entire recruitment process," says Karen Connor, VP Business Development COATS Staffing Software.

For more information, visit: https://timerack.com/partner-programs/recruitment-staffing-agency-software/

About COATS Staffing SoftwareCOATS Staffing Software has provided staffing and recruitment software for industrial, clerical, technical, professional, medical, financial, legal, hospitality and other industry specialties since 1995. COATS Staffing Software works seamlessly with your staff to ensure efficiency. COATS links with MS Outlook, Word, Excel, and Crystal Reports. COATS Staffing Software also includes a fully integrated CRM, Payroll and complete accounting and has multi-state, multi-branch, multi-locality capabilities throughout the entire system. Available options include online applicant entry, resume parsing, and online job posting, making us one of the best staffing and recruitment software in the industry. COATS provides a host of additional services to our clients, including installation, training, upgrades and advanced tech support, all designed to make COATS an even more user-friendly and client centered staffing software solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.coatssql.com/ or call 1-800-888-5894

About Timerack, Inc.Timerack alleviates stress with time and attendance automation and comprehensive reporting with software, time clocks, a mobile app with geofencing, and an HR module. By ensuring employees are paid accurately and can easily request time off, Timerack helps employers maximize their return on employee investment (ROEI). Timerack is an ideal, cost-effective and cloud-based time & attendance solution for businesses that handle hundreds of employees per location. Timerack automatic alerts and features lower theft, decrease your risk of fines and lawsuits for non-compliance, and are specifically designed to help you reduce overtime by 20% or more so you can manage your business better.

For more information, visit www.timerack.com; or call 951-284-1500 or email at 318651@email4pr.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timerack-and-coats-staffing-software-partner-to-drive-greater-efficiencies-and-improve-operations-for-staffing-and-recruitment-agencies-301373576.html

SOURCE Timerack