SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettlehas launched the next-generation Timekettle M2 Language Translator Earbuds with advanced features and capabilities. The Timekettle M2 Language Translator Earbuds provides support for 40 languages and 93 accents. The earbuds operate via Bluetooth and the companion mobile apps are available in both Android and iOS operating platforms.

Founded in 2016, Timekettle Technologies is committed to building a global brand of AI translator by integrating cutting-edge technology and innovative design through the combination of artificial intelligence and hardware technology.

For too long, handheld translators and apps only focused on the translation itself. The user and the experience were neglected and considered secondary. Having to pass the device back and forth, pressing buttons, and a slew of unnecessary gimmicks made these already expensive devices clunkier, and more unusable.

With intuitive designs, Timekettle is the winner of over a dozen international design awards, such as the iF Award, Japan Japan Good Design Award, and CES Innovation Award. These accomplishments are recognized and reported by over 200 media worldwide.

The Timekettle M2 Language Translator Earbuds provides 2-way online translation with support for 40 languages and 93 accents. The earbuds also include integrated support for offline translation between several languages. The company has employed 14 premium servers across the globe to provide quick translation. The Timekettle M2 Language Translator Earbuds employs Qualcomm aptX Audio technology to ensure smooth experience with music and phone calls. The addition of Qualcomm Bluetooth 5.0 chipset delivers an intelligent and responsive playback.

The Timekettle M2 Language Translator Earbuds provides support for three modes such as Touch, Listen and Speaker. The voice pick-up can be activated with a simple tap on the force sensor, which will automatically translate all spoken sentences simultaneously. The Listen mode enable users to capture short conversations in a group and listen to the translation via the Me earbuds. The Speaker mode is suitable for short time and simple conversations.

The Timekettle M2 is capable of delivering 6 hours of working time with additional 30 hours via portable magnetic charging case. Moreover, the smart touch sensor facilitate music playback, call management and much more. The adoption of ergonomic design offers amazing comfort and secure fit. The Timekettle M2 earbuds are resistant to water and sweat via IPX4 technology.

Timekettle believes that user experience is the core of every consumer product and that every communication is an opportunity to connect and establish a relationship with others. Driven by innovation in design and technology in both software and hardware, Timekettle gives users the tools to expand their opportunities that were once out of reach.

The Language Translator Earbuds is available at a 15%OFF discount on Amazon. The Timekettle M2 Language Translator Earbuds offline package is available for $110.49 instead of the retail price of $129.99. No offline package is available for $84.99 instead of the retail price of $99.99. The product is also available in UK via Amazon UK. And there are two colors (Black and White) to choose from.

Amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XZDFKDX Amazon UK (White): https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08GWVLGM4 Amazon UK (Black): https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B08Y8S1S18

