Time Travel Book Released By Successful Executive Who Left The Corporate World Behind To Embrace His Geeky Beginnings

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanlei Bellan ( https://stanlei.com/) was an internationally renowned advertising professional, the winner of six Cannes Lions awards (think: the Oscars of advertising). He was successful...but not satisfied.

So in 2020 this Brazilian immigrant decided to leave it all behind to go after a dream—becoming a sci-fi writer. But this was no recent dream. Stanlei's geek roots run deep.

Being a geek in the 80s in Brazil was no easy thing. He had to learn English so he could read comic books. (This paid off when he got his first paid job as a teen: translating a Star Trek novel from English to Portuguese.) He would spend hours commuting from his house to the one bookstore that carried imported books at astronomical prices.

He wrote his first time travel story when he was 15 years old. Thirty years later, that story would become the seed for his debut book, T Is for Time Travel.

"I escaped my gilded cage by embracing my geekiness. I hope my stories can also inspire people to dream of possibilities, " says Stanlei Bellan, author.

In commemoration of Geek Pride Day on May 25th, the ebook will be free for all to download for three days.

About T Is for Time Travel:

Take the road less time traveled.

This anthology is a fun and fast-paced collection of ten timely short stories that will introduce you to characters you'll love, thrilling adventures, and thought-provoking scenarios - with plenty of laughs along the way.

Are you ready to jump in - whenever it may take you?

Praise for T Is for Time Travel:

"Ten stories that draw on the joys of old-school science fiction."—Kirkus Reviews

"Well-done, compelling, and thoroughly absorbing"—Midwest Book Review

"A cohesive and beautifully styled work of fiction"—Readers' Favorite

About Imagilore PublishingWe are focused on telling the timeless stories of under-represented voices. https://imagilore.com/

About the AuthorStanlei Bellan, like any respectable time traveler, has many stories to tell. In other timelines, Stanlei has been a physics professor, an engineering graduate, a start-up entrepreneur, and a winner of six Cannes Lions awards for his creative work in advertising and entertainment.

An immigrant from Brazil who was adopted by California, Stanlei is still learning how to bend time to fit his wife, two sons and a daughter, a cat, his business partners, and his many hobbies. https://stanlei.com/

