Time To Ditch Your Resolution, Life Time Says Think Differently

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As yet another National Ditch Your Resolution Day approaches on January 17, Life Time, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, says you should ditch your big resolution and instead focus on taking one positive action each day to better your health. Each year, January 17 is known as the day when most new year, new me resolutioners give up on their big goals in lieu of old habits. Why is that? Experts say that most resolutions fail because they are too big and broad, and don't have set plans attached. Instead, smaller actions each day can lead to habit and mindset changes that prove lasting.

"Resolutions don't work. Every year the statistics show anywhere from four to ten percent of people actually see a resolution through to the finish line," says Tom Manella, Vice President of Life Time Training at Life Time, Inc. "The first step in bringing healthy goals to life is by making them a habit. That's why we promote taking One Positive Action each day. Each day that one action you take feels doable and overtime becomes the habit and mindset change you need to create real and lasting change."

After a tumultuous 2020, more Americans are looking to renew their sense of health and determination in 2021 according to a recent survey of both Life Time members and non-members. 93% of respondents said they feel the pandemic has negatively impacted the overall health of Americans, and, because of this, more than 80% are feeling more inspired than ever before to make a health goal in 2021. The Healthy Way of Life Company warns, however, not to make a resolution.

The importance of overall health and fitness in building and maintaining a strong immune system and mental health has never been more important, and Life Time is more committed than ever to helping bring healthy habits and lifelong wellness to Americans for a safe, healthier and happier year for all. With this in mind, through the end of January, Life Time is continuing to offer a variety of complimentary healthy way of life programming and content to members and non-members via its One Positive Action campaign to help people recapture their health and happiness, and make lasting change in 2021.

For those located near a Life Time and wanting to engage in-person, nearly 86% of the survey respondents noted earlier said they miss their in-person workout community, Life Time's athletic resorts across the nation continue following all local and national guidelines. In fact, Life Time has developed heralded health and safety protocols so members can confidently maintain their health. Since May, Life Time has experienced more than 25 million visits with fewer than 1,500 reported cases of COVID - equivalent to .006%, without a single case that originated in its clubs.

For those wishing to engage digitally, Life Time Digital, the company's first-ever digital membership is now available with access to on-demand classes, custom training programs, and expert content in nutrition, supplementation and overall health and wellness. New features and additions are regularly added to the membership, which starts at $15 monthly, but is complimentary through the end of January.

