Time Is Running Out In Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Only a few weeks remain in Medicare's annual enrollment period, which began Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. This enrollment period is the primary opportunity Medicare recipients have each year to choose a new health plan — either switching from traditional Medicare to a private Medicare Advantage plan, changing from one Medicare Advantage plan to another, or adding or changing prescription drug coverage.

Medicare recipients should visit www.medicare.gov to review their coverage choices for next year. The website shows the health plan choices by zip code, the health plans' Medicare quality ratings and their monthly premiums, copayments, deductibles, and the network of hospitals, doctors, and other providers from whom a member can seek care. Plans change every year, so even Medicare recipients happy with their current coverage should study the 2021 choices.

VIVA MEDICARE is a Medicare Advantage plan choice in 34 counties across the state for 2021. Key markets include Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Mobile, Anniston, Gadsden, Florence, and Dothan, but the service area includes many other counties, as well. VIVA MEDICARE provides Medicare recipients the opportunity to enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan that has earned one of the highest customer satisfaction survey scores in the state for the past eleven years, as noted by the Medicare & You Handbooks, 2011-2021. In addition, VIVA MEDICARE has scored 4.5 out of 5 stars for 2021 from Medicare on its quality performance. As a result, U.S. News & World Report has named VIVA MEDICARE one of the country's best Medicare Advantage plans, the only Alabama-based Medicare company to make the prestigious 2021 ranking and one of only two in the state.

"As a local health plan, we are true partners in our members' health," said Dr. Tara Bryant, VIVA HEALTH's chief medical officer. "We do so much more than make sure members have coverage when they get sick or have an accident. We work to keep them healthy and help them live their best lives. We remind our members to get their flu shots, mammograms and other preventive services; we make sure those with chronic conditions stay on their medicines; and overall we help our members navigate a complex health care system."

Medicare Advantage plans like VIVA MEDICARE cover all the benefits of traditional Medicare, typically offer additional benefits, and usually include prescription drug coverage. Unlike traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans cap the amount of yearly out-of-pocket costs members pay for medical care, and most charge set copays for doctor's visits and hospital stays.

VIVA MEDICARE is offering seven different Medicare Advantage plans in Alabama in 2021, with and without prescription drug coverage, as well as two special needs plans for members who have both Medicare and Medicaid coverage. All of the 2021 VIVA MEDICARE plans offer $0 primary care visits and extra benefits beyond what traditional Medicare offers including dental care, eyewear, over-the-counter items, telehealth, a nurse line, and access to local gyms and at-home fitness programs through the Silver&Fit® Healthy Aging and Exercise Program. Several of the plan choices do not have a monthly premium above the Medicare Part B premium, meaning members do not pay anything more than they would for traditional Medicare while they enjoy the extra benefits and value from the plan, including Part D prescription drug coverage with no additional monthly premium.

The VIVA MEDICARE network includes 70 hospitals and more than 8,000 doctors and other providers across Alabama as well as worldwide emergency coverage.

