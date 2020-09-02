TIME And ABC Announce Plans To Reveal The TIME100 List Of The World's Most Influential People With A First-Ever Primetime Broadcast Special On ABC, September 22 At 10PM ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, TIME will reveal the annual TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world with an hour-long special television event on ABC on September 22 at 10PM ET.

The first-ever TIME100 broadcast special, created by TIME's Emmy award-winning television and film division TIME Studios, in partnership P&G, will reveal the full 2020 list by category-Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans-and feature exclusive interviews and in-depth profiles, marquee musical performances, honorary tributes from members of this year's list, surprise appearances from previous honorees, and much more.

"The TIME100 is one of the most extraordinary communities of leaders and thought leaders in the world," said TIME editor in chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal. "We are thrilled to be bringing the list out into the world in a whole new way this year."

"We look forward to celebrating the incredible achievements of the members of this year's list with a unique experience on ABC that will allow more people to participate than ever before," said Ian Orefice, president of TIME Studios.

Following the reveal of this year's list, TIME will host TIME100 honorees for a three-part series of TIME100 Talks, presented in partnership with TIME100 exclusive premier sponsor Citi, to air on September 23-25 on Time.com and across TIME's social media platforms. TIME100 Talks, which launched in April, is TIME's new series of virtual conversations that convenes influential leaders across fields to encourage cross-disciplinary action toward a better world. It builds on the success of the live event extensions of the TIME100, including the 2019 TIME100 Summit, TIME100 Health Summit, and TIME100 Next.

"The 2020 TIME100 list will recognize what is extraordinary about this year and during this series of TIME100 Talks, honorees will share their essential perspectives on how the power of influence can forge genuine progress," said Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the TIME100.

The full 2020 TIME100 list, which features often-surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them, multiple worldwide covers, and exclusive photography and video packages will go live on Time.com on Tuesday, September 22 alongside the broadcast debut on ABC, and will be available on newsstands beginning on Friday, September 25.

Performers and guests for the 2020 TIME100 primetime special on ABC and series of TIME100 Talks will be announced in the coming weeks.

