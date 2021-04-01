Tim Wright Joins Korn Ferry As Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Tim Wright has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Total Rewards practice, focused on asset management.

Korn Ferry (KFY) - Get Report today announced that Tim Wright has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Total Rewards practice, focused on asset management. He is based in the firm's London office.

Prior to joining Korn Ferry, Wright was a partner and Asset & Wealth Management market leader for a global management consulting firm. There, he supported a range of international clients within the industry, and advised on a wide range of topics, including fund manager remuneration, sales incentive design, long term incentive and deferral programs, regulatory compliance and pay disclosure, Brexit planning, and gender pay equality. Most recently, Wright held his own rewards consulting business

"Tim is a highly skilled executive and management compensation professional. He has a track record of successes as a trusted advisor to asset management clients facing complex reward challenges. Tim's unique experience working with industries subject to complex regulation and his vast experience of regulator practices will be a great fit for our clients," said Mike Franzino, president of Korn Ferry's Global Financial Services practice.

Don Lowman, leader of Korn Ferry's Global Total Rewards practice, added, "Tim will help us grow our capabilities and rewards consulting business in the financial services industry. We are thrilled to have him on the team."

Wright holds a master's degree in mathematics and physics from the University of Warwick.

