TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing Of Annual Report On Form 20-F For The Year Ended In December 31, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, April 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIM S.A. ("Company") (B3: TIMS3; NYSE: TIMB) hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its 2020 annual report ("Form 20-F") for the calendar year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Form 20-F is available for download on the Company's Investor Relations website, www.tim.com.br/ir, and, in addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Form 20-F and the complete financial statements, free of charge, by requesting in the following channels: by telephone (+55 21) 4109-4167 or by email ri@timbrasil.com.br.

Any further information regarding the Form 20-F can be obtained by contacting Investor Relations Team and/or Mr. Adrian Calaza, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer of TIM S.A. through the channels indicated above.

TIM Participações S.A.Adrian Calaza(+55 21-4109-3742)ri@timbrasil.com.brChief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer