Tim Myers Named President And Chief Operating Officer Of Bank Of Marin

Bank of Marin Bancorp ("Bancorp") (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin (the "Bank"), announced that Bancorp's Board of Directors approved the appointment by Russell A. Colombo, Chief Executive Officer, of Tim Myers as President and Chief Operating Officer of Bancorp and the Bank, effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Myers will continue to report to the CEO and be responsible for the management of Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Centralized Operations and Technology, Wealth Management & Trust, and Marketing.

"Tim has been an invaluable member of the management team at Bank of Marin for many years," said Mr. Colombo. "As COO he has proven his ability to lead in an ever-changing environment and this new role is a natural progression of that success. I look forward to working even more closely with Tim to complete the merger with American River Bankshares and move into the next phase of the Bank's growth plan."

Mr. Myers has over 25 years of experience in finance and banking, spanning small business, middle market and corporate banking. He joined Bank of Marin in April 2007 as Senior Vice President and Manager of the San Francisco Commercial Banking Office. In 2013, Mr. Myers was named Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking. In March 2015, he assumed the title of Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking. Mr. Myers was named Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in June 2020.

He began his banking career in 1998 as Assistant Loan Officer at Imperial Bank. When Imperial Bank was acquired by Comerica Bank, Mr. Myers became Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer. He also served as a Vice President, Relationship Manager for U.S. Bank, National Association before joining Bank of Marin.

Mr. Myers earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Willamette University and a Master's in International Policy Studies from Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (formerly Monterey Institute of International Studies). He also earned a graduate certificate from the Pacific Coast Banking School. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Edgewood Center for Children and Families.

"Given the tremendous impact of the Pandemic on the economy and the business community as a whole, consistent and stable leadership is more important than ever for the continued success of any organization," said Brian Sobel, Chairman of the Board. "Tim understands and embodies the mission, culture and values that have helped drive Bank of Marin to more than 30 years of growth and expansion. My fellow directors and I believe that together, he and Russ Colombo will continue to deliver strong performance and value for key stakeholders."

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin is the wholly owned subsidiary of Bank of Marin Bancorp (Nasdaq: BMRC). A leading business and community bank in the San Francisco Bay Area, with assets of $3.1 billion as of March 31, 2021, Bank of Marin has 21 branches and 7 commercial banking offices located across 7 Bay Area counties. Bank of Marin provides commercial banking, personal banking, specialty lending and wealth management and trust services. Specializing in providing legendary service to its customers and investing in its local communities, Bank of Marin has consistently been ranked one of the "Top Corporate Philanthropists" by the San Francisco Business Times and one of the "Best Places to Work" by the North Bay Business Journal. Bank of Marin Bancorp is included in the Russell 2000 Small-Cap Index and Nasdaq ABA Community Bank Index. For more information, go to www.bankofmarin.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

