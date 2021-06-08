Tim McGregor Appointed Vice President & General Manager Of Inns Of Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inns of Monterey proudly announce the appointment of Tim McGregor as Vice President and General Manager, responsible for all aspects of management, including staff development, guest satisfaction, and...

MONTEREY, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inns of Monterey proudly announce the appointment of Tim McGregor as Vice President and General Manager, responsible for all aspects of management, including staff development, guest satisfaction, and financial performance for our collection of hotels, including Monterey Bay Inn, Spindrift Inn, Victorian Inn, Wave Street Inn, and Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa. Each of the five distinguished boutique hotels provides an authentic and intimate Monterey experience for guests. These award-winning properties are located on historic Cannery Row and in Monterey's downtown historic district and are among some of the most popular hotels on the Central Coast.

McGregor brings 28 years of hospitality management and customer service experience to his dynamic new post. Extensive knowledge of food and beverage operations compliments his hotel experience. McGregor's most recent position was General Manager at Seascape Beach Resort in neighboring Aptos, CA, where he oversaw all operations of this 280-unit, 40-acre, oceanfront resort property.

McGregor is no stranger to Monterey. From 1999-2006 he was Executive Assistant Manager at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa on Cannery Row.

"Returning to Monterey is a dream come true both professionally and personally," explains McGregor. "It's a place that has always felt like home. My wife and I, along with our children are thrilled to be returning."

After his tenure at Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa, McGregor continued his career with Woodside Hotels & Resorts serving as Vice President and General Manager at Indian Springs Resort and Spa, Calistoga, CA; Bodega Bay Lodge, Bodega Bay, CA; and Napa Valley Lodge, Yountville, CA.

McGregor replaces hospitality veteran Randy Venard who will retire after a successful 41-year career in the industry. Venard served as Vice President and General Manager of Inns of Monterey for nearly 28 years, where he led the hotels to industry prominence.

"It's great to welcome Tim and his family back to Monterey," says Venard. "As I move on to my next chapter, it brings me great comfort to know that Tim will continue to build on the success of Inns of Monterey."

Ted Balestreri, Chairman & CEO of Cannery Row Management Company, speaks of McGregor's appointment. "We are so fortunate to have Tim join as Vice President and General Manager with the Inns of Monterey. With his leadership, experience, and familiarity with our local hospitality industry, we are confident he will continue to build on the tradition of excellence and award-winning service that our guests associate with the hotels in our portfolio."

A native of Delavan, Wisconsin, McGregor is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin. His early career development includes six years with Hyatt Hotels. McGregor has served on several community boards, including Visit Santa Cruz County Board of Directors, Sonoma County Tourism Board of Directors, Napa Valley Tourism Board of Directors, and Monterey County Hospitality Association Board of Directors.

Tim enjoys spending time with his family in his free time, and, together they enjoy golf, skiing, tennis, and beach fun. The McGregor family's passion is travel, and Tim and his wife are excited to explore the many wineries Monterey has to offer.

The Inns of Monterey, a collection of five boutique hotels, reflect the warm hospitality and fresh spirit of Monterey. Each hotel features a distinctive style, unique experience, and exceptional location, providing the ideal choice for guests on a romantic getaway, traveling for business, or enjoying time with family. The Spanish-style Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is located in Monterey's historic and arts district; Monterey Bay Inn and Spindrift Inn are perched above Monterey Bay and offer spectacular water views from Cannery Row; while the Victorian Inn and Wave Street Inn are ideally located near Cannery Row, Monterey Bay Aquarium and the Monterey Bay Coastal Trail. For more information, visit our website at www.innsofmonterey.com or contact our reservations department at (800) 232-4141.

The Cannery Row Company operates more than one million square feet of commercial, industrial, and retail development in the Monterey Peninsula area, including a substantial percentage of Cannery Row. The company is committed to adaptive reuse of existing buildings and new construction that blends with the celebrated tradition of Cannery Row. To learn more about today's Cannery Row, please visit www.canneryrow.com

Inns of Monterey are managed by Greenwood Hospitality. Greenwood Hospitality Group strives to be the industry leader among hotel investment and management companies by delivering extraordinary service and superior returns to their investors and hotel owners. Greenwood provides acquisition, repositioning, and management services for full-service upscale hotels. The firm was launched by hospitality industry veterans Tom Conran, Aik Hong Tan, and Bill Kohl. Now in its 11th year, Greenwood is consistently recognized for its partnership and industry excellence. Sustained success has been achieved through the application of resources and individual attention each client receives. As an independent, closely-held company client and employee/ambassador interests drive each of Greenwood's strategic decisions. For more information, visit: https://www.greenwoodhospitality.com/

