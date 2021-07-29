Tim Hortons® Restaurant Owners Raise $12.4 Million On Camp Day To Support Youth From Disadvantaged Circumstances, Topping Last Year's Total By More Than $1.5 Million

This year marked the 30 th anniversary of Camp Day, which has now raised a total of approximately $225 million in its history in support of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps On Camp Day, 100 per cent of proceeds from sales of hot coffee and iced coffee across...

This year marked the 30 th anniversary of Camp Day, which has now raised a total of approximately $225 million in its history in support of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps

in its history in support of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps On Camp Day, 100 per cent of proceeds from sales of hot coffee and iced coffee across Canada and the United States were donated by Tim Hortons restaurant owners to help send local youth from disadvantaged circumstances to a multi-year educational program at one of seven Tims Camps

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - With the support of 1,500 Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests from coast to coast to coast, this year's annual Camp Day campaign raised approximately $12.4 million, topping last year's total of nearly $11 million.

This year was the 30 th anniversary of Camp Day, which has now raised about $225 million and has helped support more than 300,000 youth between the ages of 12 to 16 through a multi-year camp and current eCamp-based program. With a rigorous strength-based learning model designed specifically for the unique needs of the youth Tims Camps serve, participants are equipped with skills like leadership, resilience, and responsibility, empowering them to open doors to their future.

"Camp Day has grown to become one of the most important days of the year for all of us at Tim Hortons and we are so grateful that Canadians turned out in huge numbers to support the 30 th anniversary of this life-changing campaign," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"We can't thank Canadians and Tim Hortons restaurant owners enough for what they've accomplished, raising $12.4 million in a single day, which will help inspire and empower thousands more deserving kids through a multi-year experience with Tims Camps."

There are seven Tims Camps across North America that run year-round summer and school programs. Last summer, realizing that the youth who participate in their Tims Camps programs would be disproportionately affected by the isolation brought on by the pandemic, the Foundation launched Tims eCamp, an innovative camp-inspired digital experience designed to support participants virtually. Back again this year is a new and improved version of Tims eCamp, offering participants a supportive and engaging environment with all the resources they need to participate digitally from home.

"Even though many of our loyal guests are still experiencing disrupted day-to-day routines, it was incredible how many familiar faces turned out to our restaurants to support Camp Day, just as they've done year after year," said Graham Oliver, President of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and a Tim Hortons restaurant owner. "It's really gratifying that Canadians share our passion for the incredible work that Tim Hortons Foundation Camps does. Tims Camps open doors for achievers, trailblazers, leaders, and doers and enable young people to become their best, most empowered selves."

About Tim HortonsIn 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages - including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ - alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

About Tim Hortons Foundation CampsTim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 to expand the horizon of what is possible for young people. A leader in youth development programming, Tims Camps support youth from low-income homes between the ages of 12 to 16 - an important developmental time that helps shape who they will become as adults. Through a multi-year, camp-based program, youth learn skills like leadership, resilience and responsibility, which empower them to believe in their potential. With seven camps in North America that run year-round Summer and School Programs, youth are supported to thrive when they return home, to excel in post-secondary education, to succeed at work and to contribute positively to their communities. More than 300,000 kids have attended a Foundation camp at no cost to them or their families. For more information about Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps, please visit www.timscamps.com.

