Tim Hortons® NHL Hockey Challenge™ Is Back With A Chance To Win Tims Rewards Points, New Grand Prizes And New Mini Challenges Throughout The 2021-22 NHL® Hockey Season

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - To celebrate the 2021-22 NHL ® season kicking off today, Tim Hortons is bringing back the Tim Hortons® NHL Hockey Challenge ™. With new grand prizes available to win this year, new Mini Challenges, and a live Leaderboard to follow along with your friends, it's bound to be the best season yet.

Using the Tim Hortons mobile app, Tims Rewards members can access the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge ™ to select three NHL ® players who they believe will score a goal each game day.

For each correct pick that is made, members will receive Tims Rewards points or offers. If a member correctly predicts at least one player to score a goal for seven consecutive game days, they will win free coffee or tea for a week!

Here's the breakdown of how Tims Rewards points are awarded in this year's Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge ™:

5 Tims Rewards points or offers for one correct pick on a game day

10 Tims Rewards points for two correct picks on a game day

50 Tims Rewards points for three correct picks on a game day

"We're really excited to kick off the hockey season again with one of our guests' favourite activities, the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge™," said Matt Moore, Vice President of Digital and Loyalty at Tim Hortons.

"The introduction of new interactive game elements and amazing prizes are going to be a hit with our guests who were hooked on the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge ™ last season."

New to the game this year are Mini Challenges, with six of these challenges throughout the season and an additional challenge during the Stanley Cup ® Playoffs. The top five players with the most points at the end of each Mini Challenge will win a grand prize from one of our participating partners. Tims Rewards members will be able to track their progress on the game's new Leaderboard, visible to each Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge ™ player.

Tim Hortons partnered with Boom Entertainment on developing the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge ™ and this year's exciting new features. You can read more about the partnership on the Boom Entertainment website.

"We work with partners who want to better engage and monetize an audience of sports fans. Tims is a great example of finding that audience in an unexpected place, and using free-to-play gaming to drive real results," said Greg Viverito, VP of Partnerships at Boom Entertainment.

For more information and for rules and regulations, visit www.timhortons.ca/tims-nhl-hockey-challenge

