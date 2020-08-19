Tim Hortons® Launches Limited-edition NHL® Superstar Collectable Sticks Collection With Mini Replicas Of The Sticks Of Sidney Crosby, Nate MacKinnon, Mitch Marner, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin And Carey Price

Each purchase comes with a chance to win one of 25 game-used Sidney Crosby hockey sticks, or one of 500 limited-edition Tim Horton replica mini sticks TORONTO, Aug.

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The highly anticipated Stanley Cup® Playoffs are back and as a proud partner of the NHL®, Tim Hortons is unveiling a collection of new, limited-edition mini NHL® Superstar Collectable Sticks.

The collectable mini sticks are 5.5 inches tall and displayed in a personalized locker box featuring one of six players - Sidney Crosby, Nate MacKinnon, Mitch Marner, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin and Carey Price. In select lockers are Golden Sticks and a prize ticket that guests can redeem for one of 25 game-used Sidney Crosby hockey sticks, or one of 500 limited-edition vintage Tim Horton replica mini sticks, depending on which ticket they receive.

"It's great to be playing hockey again, even if it's with fans watching us from home. But we can feel their support as hockey really is a passion that unites fans across Canada," says MacKinnon, an NHL® All-Star Colorado Avalanche® Centre. "It's always fun to see how Tim Hortons comes up with new ways to tap into our shared passion for hockey. I've always loved hockey cards and hockey collectables, so these mini sticks are going to be a cool addition to any collection."

Tim Hortons has also been a proud supporter of the 2020 Stanley Cup® Playoffs in Toronto and Edmonton this summer. Since Aug. 1, Tim Hortons and their dedicated coffee truck teams have been front and center in the two NHL® hub cities providing players, coaches, staff, and reporters with coffee, Iced Capps, donuts and baked goods.

"Both the NHL® and the game of hockey have been engrained into the fabric of Tim Hortons since 1964," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "We are so proud to be working inside the hub cities with the NHL® and we're excited to be offering these exclusive collectable mini sticks to our guests."

The limited-edition NHL® Superstar Collectable Sticks are available at participating restaurants for $5.99* each, while supplies last. Visit the Tim Hortons website or mobile app for more information on Tim Hortons NHL® Superstar Collectable Sticks, where to find them, as well as full Rules and Regulations and FAQs.

Hockey fans can also play the Tims NHL® Hockey Challenge, which is back for the First Round of the 2020 Stanley Cup® Playoffs. Registered Tim Hortons app users have a chance to win prizes if they can successfully predict up to three NHL® players to score a goal on each game day. No purchase is necessary to play, see https://www.timhortons.ca/tims-nhl-hockey-challenge for the full Rules and Regulations and FAQs.

*Prices vary by region, plus tax.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages - including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ - alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.com.

NHL, the NHL Shield, the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2020 . All Rights Reserved.

