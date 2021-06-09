Tim Hortons® Launches A New Donut Innovation: Introducing Filled Ring Dream Donuts, Now Available In Strawberry Shortcake And Vanilla Cream Puff Flavours

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Fresh from the Tim Hortons culinary team's test kitchen, donut lovers across Canada can now experience the latest donuts of their dreams: Filled Ring Dream Donuts.

Available in Strawberry Shortcake and Vanilla Cream Puff flavours, the ring-shaped yeast donuts are filled with a deliciously sweet, light and fluffy filling.

The Strawberry Shortcake Filled Ring Dream Donut is packed with both strawberry and vanilla filling, dipped in a strawberry fondant, and then sprinkled with strawberry cookie bark for an added crunch.

The Vanilla Cream Puff Filled Ring Dream Donut features a vanilla filling and is topped with a drizzle of chocolate syrup and a dusting of white donut sugar.

"The new Filled Ring Dream Donuts represent another step in our back-to-basics strategy of focusing on how we can up our game when it comes to our core menu and the food and beverages that our guests already love," says Tallis Voakes, the new Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.

"Ever since joining Tim Hortons I was really excited to further innovate on our beloved Dream Donuts platform and our team has been hard at work in the test kitchen developing fresh new flavours and concepts. These two new Filled Ring Dream Donuts are serious contenders to be named Canada's favourite donut — you've got to try them both!"

Both Filled Ring Dream Donuts are now available at participating restaurants across Canada and can also be purchased via mobile order or delivery through the Tim Hortons app. The Filled Ring Dream Donuts can also be redeemed on the Tim Hortons mobile app for 70 rewards points.

About Tim Hortons® Canada

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages - including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® - alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

