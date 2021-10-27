Tim Hortons NHL® Trading Cards Are Back With A New Set Featuring Autographed Cards, An Innovative Selection Of ProMotion Cards, And A Chance To Win A VIP Experience To Watch An NHL® Game And Meet Sidney Crosby

Highlights of this year's set include cards autographed by the likes of Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Mitch Marner, cards with a piece of an authentic game-worn jersey from the likes of Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Brady Tkachuck, a Timbits...

Highlights of this year's set include cards autographed by the likes of Sidney Crosby , Nathan MacKinnon and Mitch Marner , cards with a piece of an authentic game-worn jersey from the likes of Auston Matthews , Connor McDavid and Brady Tkachuck , a Timbits Hockey card featuring 2019 Stanley Cup ® winner Colton Parayko , and a Wayne Gretzky tribute card.

, and , cards with a piece of an authentic game-worn jersey from the likes of , and , a Timbits Hockey card featuring 2019 Stanley Cup ® winner , and a tribute card. This year's Collect to Win contest includes a chance to win a VIP experience to attend a live NHL ® game and meet Sidney Crosby , a trip to the 2022 Stanley Cup ® Final, an official NHL ® Team Bike from FunRideBikes.com™, NHL LIVE™ subscriptions, and $50 Tim Cards.

, a trip to the 2022 Stanley Cup ® Final, an official NHL ® Team Bike from FunRideBikes.com™, NHL LIVE™ subscriptions, and Tim Cards. Browse and download Tim Hortons NHL® Trading Card photos on the Tim Hortons Newsroom

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Get ready to start ripping packs, Canada! Tim Hortons NHL ® Trading Cards are officially back in participating restaurants across Canada, with an exciting lineup including autographed cards, cards featuring a piece of an authentic game-worn jersey, and a collection of ProMotion cards with an innovative motion coating that creates the illusion of movement when you move the cards side-to-side.

Guests can purchase a pack of cards for just $1 with the purchase of any qualifying beverage, or for $1.99 without a beverage. Guests have the chance to find one of 87 signed Sidney Crosby cards, one of 100 Colton Parayko cards featuring him as a Timbit Hockey player, and one of 1,517 Wayne Gretzky tribute cards.

Guests also have a chance to find gold Collect to Win cards with prizes including a VIP experience to watch an NHL ® game and meet Sidney Crosby, a trip to the 2022 Stanley Cup ® Final, an official NHL ® Team Bike from FunRideBikes.com™, NHL LIVE™ subscriptions and $50 Tim Cards.

Other cards in the set include:

Cards autographed by Sidney Crosby , Nathan MacKinnon , Anthony Mantha , Drake Batherson , Elias Lindholm , Tyler Seguin , Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Josh Morrissey , Jack Roslovic , Cale Makar , Mark Giordano , J.T. Miller, Mitch Marner , Nick Suzuki , Brock Boeser , Thomas Chabot and Zach Hyman

, , , , , , Jesperi Kotkaniemi, , , , , J.T. Miller, , , , and Cards featuring a piece of an authentic, game-worn jersey from Auston Matthews , Brady Tkachuk , Blake Wheeler , Connor McDavid , Carey Price , David Pastrnak , Elias Pettersson , Johnny Gaudreau , Jesperi Kotkaniemi, J.T. Miller, John Tavares , Kyle Connor , Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon , Quinn Hughes , Sidney Crosby , Thomas Chabot and William Nylander

, , , , , , , , Jesperi Kotkaniemi, J.T. Miller, , , Leon Draisaitl, , , , and Cards featuring a piece of an authentic, game-worn jersey and autograph by Brendan Gallagher , Bo Horvat , Connor Hellebuyck , John Tavares , Leon Draisaitl and Matthew Tkachuk

"The launch of every new set of our Tim Hortons NHL Trading Cards is a huge event for our guests and we're really excited to up our game yet again with new additions like the ProMotion collection, Hockey Heroes cards and a lineup of autographed cards from NHL superstars," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.

Guests can store all of their Tim Hortons hockey cards for safe keeping in a specially-designed binder available for purchase for $16.99.

Hockey fans can also leverage their NHL ® fandom and knowledge every game day by playing the Tim Hortons® NHL Hockey Challenge™. Using the Tim Hortons mobile app, Tims Rewards members can access the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge™ to select three NHL ® players who they believe will score a goal each game day. For each correct pick that is made, members will receive Tims Rewards points or offers. If a member correctly predicts at least one player to score a goal for seven consecutive game days, they will win free coffee or tea for a week! For more information visit the Tim Hortons NHL Hockey Challenge™ website.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons ® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits ® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages - including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps ® - alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and NHL LIVE and NHL Hockey Challenge are trademarks of the National Hockey League.© NHL 2021. All Rights Reserved.

NHLPA, National Hockey League Players' Association and the NHLPA logo are registered trademarks of the NHLPA and are used under license. © NHLPA. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Tim Hortons