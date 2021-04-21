Tim Bayer, Families & Foundations Investment Group, UBS Financial Services (Photo: Business Wire)

UBS Private Wealth Management announced the addition of a new team in the Kenwood, Ohio office. Allen Zaring and Tim Bayer of the Families & Foundations Investment Group join UBS Private Wealth Management from J.P. Morgan Private Bank, bringing to the firm their deep experience serving sophisticated, multigenerational families and institutions.

The Families & Foundations Investment Group will advise successful private business owners and founders on family office formation through pre- and post-transaction liquidity planning, asset management, next generation investment education and the financing of philanthropic initiatives. The team will also perform investment management services for private and family foundations and nonprofit organizations.

"Allen and Tim bring their specialized talents and a wealth of knowledge and experience to a growing area of importance in the region," said Jon Ramey, Ohio Indy Market Head, UBS Wealth Management USA. "They will provide our clients and prospective clients with bespoke solutions and thoughtful advice that addresses their often complex wealth management needs."

"On behalf of UBS, we are excited to welcome the Families & Foundations Investment Group to the firm," said Michael Gatewood, Chicago Market Head, UBS Private Wealth Management. "Together, they represent a high-quality team that can advise clients on the full spectrum of investment management solutions while drawing from the global resources of UBS."

Allen Zaring joins as Managing Director and has more than 20 years of experience working with a diverse group of successful families worldwide. Most recently, at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, he focused on transactional liquidity events, family office formations, philanthropic initiatives and investment management for regional nonprofit organizations. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer, Head of Risk Analytics at a London-based hedge fund. Zaring will be responsible for managing relationships with ultra-high net worth clients, family offices and regional endowments and foundations. He holds a bachelor's of science degree from Babson College and is a graduate of the Owner/President Management program at Harvard Business School. Zaring currently serves on the board of directors for the Cincinnati Public Library and the Harvard Business School Club of Cincinnati.

Tim Bayer joins as Vice President after spending the last decade as a global investment strategist for J.P. Morgan Private Bank. He has advised some of the country's most prominent families, generational family offices, private business owners, entrepreneurs, financial professionals and professional athletes. In working with this distinct level of global wealth, Tim strategically managed personal balance sheets and complex investment portfolios. He also worked closely with endowments and foundations in a variety of ways to help them fulfill their missions. Bayer's goal is to implement his experience to deliver successful investment management services for local families and foundations. Bayer holds a bachelor's of science degree from Georgetown University.

