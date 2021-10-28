TILT Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call For November 15, 2021 At 5:00 P.m. ET

PHOENIX, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") ( NEO:TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, will host a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

TILT management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Monday, November 15, 2021Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern timeToll-free dial-in number: (844) 826-3035International dial-in number: (412) 317-5195Conference ID: 10161687Webcast: TILT Q3 2021 Earnings Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (949) 200-4603.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.tiltholdings.com .

About TILT TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

