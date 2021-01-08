TILT Holdings Upgraded To OTCQX® Best Market

PHOENIX, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (TILT or the Company) ( CSE: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF), a global cannabis company with a portfolio that includes best-in-class inhalation technologies, business solutions, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, distribution, brands and retail, announced that it has been approved for immediate trading on the OTCQX Best Market ( "OTCQX"), the top tier of the OTC Markets. Shares of the Company were previously traded on the OTCQB ® Venture Market ( "OTCQB") and will continue to trade under the symbol "TLLTF."

"Our move to the OTCQX Best Market is a testament to TILT's financial strength as well as our team's commitment to delivering a higher standard of compliance, disclosure and corporate governance," said Gary Santo, president of TILT Holdings. "Upgrading to the OTCQX will provide improved visibility into the trading of our stock and improved access for U.S. shareholders seeking to take part in TILT's growth."

The OTCQX is intended for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws, be current in their disclosure and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. The companies found on the OTCQX are distinguished by the integrity of their operations and diligence with which they convey their qualifications.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com . For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About TILT TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Information This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT's experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information regarding forward-looking statements and their related risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" section in the Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Investor Relations Contact: Taylor Allison investors@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact: Ellen Mellody Ellen@mattio.com 570-209-2947