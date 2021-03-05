TILT Holdings Inc. Announces The Launch Of Her Highness NYC Branded THC Products In Massachusetts Market Within 30 Days Of Contract Signing

PHOENIX, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX : TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry that includes inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development, distribution and retail, is pleased to announce the launch of Her Highness NYC ("Her Highness") branded THC products in Massachusetts. The Company previously announced the signing of an exclusive manufacturing and distribution contract with the provider of the female-forward cannabis couture products inspired and engineered by women on February 4, 2021. Her Highness products are being manufactured and distributed by TILT's wholly owned subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. ("CAC"), located in Taunton.

"Going from contract to launch in 30 days with a brand new product line is a testament to our cultivation, manufacturing and distribution capabilities, as well as our expertise in managing complex supply chains," said TILT's President Gary Santo . "I challenged our team to meet that deadline and could not be prouder of the hard work, dedication and innovation each and every person showed in making this happen. As a key aspect of our growth strategy, we expect TILT to continue to bring new, dynamic products to the markets we serve as we continue to create partnerships with premium brands."

"We are very impressed by the professionalism and expertise TILT has provided as our partner," said Her Highness Co-Founder and Co-CEO Allison Krongard. The speed at which they have brought us to market is the quickest we have experienced. We are excited to work with TILT to expand our product offerings throughout Massachusetts and look forward to expanding our partnership to bring Her Highness products to additional markets."

"Our mission has always been to deliver female-forward cannabis couture, and with Tilt Holdings, we're one step closer to bringing that vision throughout the US," comments Her Highness Co-CEO and Co-Founder Laura Eisman. "We know Tilt will carry our vision and mission by precisely crafting and distributing our products."

Patients and customers can now purchase a suite of Her Highness products, including Last Prisoner Project Single Pre-Rolls , Power Puffs Kief Pre-Rolls and Pleasure Oil , at a growing number of dispensaries state wide. Her Highness Products are also available at CAC's Taunton medical dispensary.

For more information, visit https://www.tiltholdings.com/ and https://www.commonwealthaltcare.org

About TILT TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 35 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research, LLC , a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design research and manufacturing; and cannabis operations CAC in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com

