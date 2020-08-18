Tilson Promotes Kelly Brewer To Chief Operating Officer

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, announced the promotion of Kelly Brewer to Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Brewer will lead Tilson's ongoing operational growth and oversee more than 500 professionals who design, build, operate, and maintain the most advanced network infrastructure for telecom carrier, utility and government clients across the country. Brewer's expanded responsibilities include oversight and strategic integration of Tilson's high-performing Consulting Division.

Previously, Brewer served as Executive Vice President of Telecommunications, where she led Tilson's telecom units and oversaw the strategic planning and business development of Tilson's largest division. Brewer joined the company in 2011 where she established and led Tilson's self-performing tower construction and engineering divisions serving wireline, wireless and utility customers. Her leadership helped drive Tilson's double- and triple-digit growth percentages, particularly in the areas of engineering and construction self-performance capability.

"Kelly is a trailblazer and major contributor to Tilson's incredible growth. Since joining the team, Kelly has been instrumental in scaling up our wireless construction, engineering, and OSP divisions, putting Tilson among the top industry leaders," said Josh Broder, Tilson CEO. "This promotion is a clear reflection of our commitment to building America's information infrastructure which requires a proven leader with strategic vision, unlimited capacity and my complete confidence."

"I look forward to taking on this expanded role and deepening the integration between our operating units," said Brewer. "It's an honor to be a part of, and lead, such an exceptional team who are committed to improving connectivity for Americans. Our mission to build America's information infrastructure has never felt so critical and I look forward to supporting Tilson's continued growth and success."

For the last ten years, Tilson has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Only 113 companies have ever made the list ten years in a row and Tilson is humbled to join this elite group.

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized ten consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

