Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - TLRY

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) - Get Report and Aphria Inc. is fair to Tilray shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Tilray shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Aphria shareholders will receive 0.8381 shares of Tilray for each Aphria common share. In connection with the merger, Tilray shareholders will be required to authorize the issuance of Tilray shares to Aphria shareholders. Following completion of the merger, Aphria will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray, with Aphria shareholders owning approximately 62% of Tilray.

The investigation concerns whether Tilray and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Tilray shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Tilray shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger. On behalf of Tilray shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

