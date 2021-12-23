Tilly's, Inc. Announces Participation In The 2022 ICR Conference

Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) today announced that the company will be presenting virtually at the ICR Conference 2022 held at the Grand Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 3:30 p.

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS) - Get Tilly's, Inc. Class A Report today announced that the company will be presenting virtually at the ICR Conference 2022 held at the Grand Lakes Orlando, in Orlando, Florida on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Ed Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Henry, Chief Financial Officer, will host the presentation virtually in a fireside chat format. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.tillys.com.

About Tillys

Tillys is a leading, destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls with an extensive selection of iconic global, emerging, and proprietary brands rooted in an active, outdoor and social lifestyle. Tillys is headquartered in Irvine, California and currently operates 244 total stores across 33 states, as well as its website, www.tillys.com.

