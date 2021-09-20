Tillamook County Creamery Association Continues Commitment To The Future Of Farming With New "All For Farmers" Coalition

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) announces its All For Farmers initiative to help support farmers facing financial hardship across the country. This year, the 112-year-old farmer-led and owned dairy co-operative is announcing the All For Farmers Coalition , a group of like-minded partners joining TCCA to raise awareness of the issues that farmers face and to help amplify fundraising efforts.

The 2021 All For Farmers program will again benefit American Farmland Trust (AFT) and their " Brighter Future Fund" grant program that was established in 2020 as a result of a $1.6M donation from TCCA. In addition to the funds raised through the Coalition, TCCA will also commit a total of $500,000 to underwrite the grant program over the next two years.

"At TCCA, we recognize it takes all types of farms - from small to large and from coast to coast - for the U.S. food system to thrive at its fullest. We created the All For Farmers initiative as part of our commitment to do right by the future of farming," said Patrick Criteser, TCCA President and CEO. "This year, Coalition partners are also coming on board to show their support and to join us in taking a stand for farmers across the nation."

To amplify the All For Farmers effort, TCCA has partnered with Food52, an award-winning kitchen and home brand and Coalition partner. Beginning today, consumers nationwide can shop the All For Farmers Market , a curated collection featuring some of Food52's most popular brands. At least 10 percent of the proceeds from all Market items will go directly to AFT, including 100 percent of proceeds from the exclusive co-branded Tillamook X Five Two All For Farmers apron . The All For Farmers Market also includes handcrafted food items, cooking and serveware, and entertaining essentials perfect for this fall and holiday season. Food52 Resident Samantha Seneviratne also lends her culinary talents to the campaign, sharing how to make an Autumn Vegetable Tian with Tillamook ® Farmstyle Sharp Cheddar Shreds.

"When TCCA approached us with the opportunity to be part of the All For Farmers Coalition, it was such an easy decision for us," said Amanda Hesser, Founder and CEO, Food52. "Our platform is a destination for people who understand that food is at the center of a life well lived, and that simply isn't possible without the hard work of farmers everywhere."

Along with Food52, additional brands and partners supporting and amplifying the campaign include Bee's Wrap ®, Bob's Red Mill ®, CapaBunga ®, Diaspora Co., Estelle Colored Glass, Just Date Syrup, Kodiak ® Cakes, Olympia Provisions, Vox Media, FleishmanHillard, 72andSunny, Assembly and HAUS. Additional partners will be added throughout 2022.

As a farmer-owned and farmer-led co-op and a Certified B Corporation®(B Corp™), TCCA is dedicated to be a force for good in the world. TCCA's farmer-owners believe that caring for cows and farms, for people and products, and for the community and the environment is not just about smart business, but also about staying true to the co-op's do right values. As such, TCCA is proud that the 2020 All For Farmers initiative and subsequent donation allowed for AFT to create the "Brighter Future Fund" grant program.

"The donation from TCCA in 2020 was the largest contribution from a corporate partner that AFT has ever received, and it allowed us to accelerate the impact of our direct farmer grantmaking and land protection efforts," said Beth C. Sauerhaft, PhD, Vice President, Programs, American Farmland Trust. "Not only were we able to create the Brighter Future Fund, but we were also able to protect over 8,000 acres of farmland that would have not been possible without this contribution. We are grateful to be partnering with TCCA again in 2021."

The AFT Brighter Future Fund awarded 130 grants to farmers in 25 states in 2020. Ninety-six percent of the 2020 grant recipients come from underrepresented populations in the farming community, including female, non-binary, LGBTQ+, BIPOC and beginning farmers. The 2021 All For Farmers campaign and new Coalition partners will enable AFT to continue the Brighter Future Fund for at least two more years with a goal of raising $1 million for at least 150 grants per year to enhance viability, access to land, and increase resilience.

Beginning today, there are several ways to support the All For Farmers campaign and raise funds for AFT:

Shop the Food52 Resident-curated All For Farmers Market on Food52.com through December 31, 2021 , by visiting Food52.com

Market on Food52.com through , by visiting Food52.com Donate directly to AFT's Brighter Future Fund by visiting AllForFarmers.com

Purchase a limited-time only shirt or Baggu ® tote from the Tillamook Creamery visitors center in Tillamook, Ore. , Tillamook Market at Portland International Airport or Tillamook.com/Shop, and 100 percent of proceeds will go directly to AFT

To learn more about the issues that farmers face, get to know the Coalition partners, and to read stories about farmers who have been supported by the All For Farmers campaign and the Brighter Future Fund, visit AllForFarmers.com.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation ® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, TCCA produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook ® products, visit Tillamook.com.

About American Farmland Trust American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through its No Farms, No Food ® message. Since its founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 6.5 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally-sound farming practices on millions of additional acres, and supported thousands of farm families. Learn more at https://farmland.org/.

About Food52Food52 is a leading innovator in the food, cooking, and home space with a monthly reach of more than 25 million people, named one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company in 2020. From the beginning, the brand challenged the models of traditional media companies and retailers, combining content, commerce, and community around the belief that the kitchen is the heart of the home and food is the center of a well-lived life. Food52 connects a global community of experts and amateurs, supporting them with inspirational, useful content — recipes, videos, podcasts, cookbooks and more — and outfitting them with products that make them happy. Amongst a highly curated Shop representing hundreds of makers, Five Two is Food52's own line of award-winning products for kitchen, home, and life, developed exclusively with the Food52 community, and Dansk is the heritage home brand acquired by Food52 in 2021 and destined for revival.

CONTACT: Jenna Faller, FleishmanHillard Jenna.Faller@fleishman.com

Bridget Ryan, Tillamook BRyan@tillamook.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tillamook-county-creamery-association-continues-commitment-to-the-future-of-farming-with-new-all-for-farmers-coalition-301380052.html

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association