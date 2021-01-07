TILE Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Interface, Inc. Investors Of Class Action And Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 11, 2021

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or "the Company") (TILE) - Get Report and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Interface securities purchased between March 2, 2018 and September 28, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tile.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Interface had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) consequently, Interface, inter alia, reported artificially inflated income and earnings per share ("EPS") in 2015 and 2016; (3) Interface and certain of its employees were under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with respect to the foregoing issues since at least as early as November 2017, had impeded the SEC's investigation, and downplayed the true scope of the Company's wrongdoing and liability with respect to the SEC investigation; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tile or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Interface you have until January 11, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

