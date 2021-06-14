Tile Liquidators Opens New Locations In NV, CA, TX, UT, And AZ

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tile Liquidators, the only discount tile franchise concept in the flooring industry, celebrates its 13th location in the United States. The six new stores in California are strategically located in Fresno, Roseville, Elk Grove, San Jose, Cameron Park, and Lincoln and mark their continued commitment to the region to meet increased customer demand. The company also established a presence in Arizona, Utah, Texas, and Nevada with new locations in Phoenix, Salk Lake City, North Houston, and Reno.

"In response to our significant growth, we are pleased to welcome our newest Tile Liquidators' franchisees: Brian Fields, Jeff Draeger, Mike Adame, Victory Stratton, Mike Hall, and Dennis and Kristy Villane," said Doug Disney, Founder and CEO. "We'd also like to congratulate Jeff and Heather Kreiser, Jared Candelaria, and Dave and Kimberly Patterson for opening their second location. These new stores add accessibility to the company's dynamic portfolio of hardwood, LVP, tile, and natural stone for interior and exterior, residential and commercial projects."

About Tile Liquidators

Tile Liquidators was established in 2015 to bring quality flooring products to homeowners, contractors, and industry professionals at discounted prices. We have more than 30 years of experience in the flooring industry and our convenient locations enable us to provide the highest standard of quality service to our customers. Our products are distributed nationally through our franchise-network of local sales and service locations. We support our franchisees with site selection and development, new hire orientation, ongoing training, marketing, and advertising. We offer thousands of selections of discount ceramic and porcelain tile, natural stone, hardwood, laminate, LVP, carpet, and decorative products. We take on the excess inventory from the nation's top-quality suppliers and price it to sell. The company's products are used extensively in new home construction, remodels, as well as commercial projects including multi-family housing, hospitality, shopping centers, and office buildings. For more information or for franchising opportunities, please visit tileliquidators.us and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

