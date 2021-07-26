TIL-based Therapies Market Research Report 2021
The "TIL-based Therapies Market Global Forecast 2021-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of TIL-based therapies. The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry.
The contemporary TIL-based therapies market is characterized by a healthy and growing pipeline of close to 60 product candidates; in fact, more than 28 of such therapies, including CCRT+TIL ( Sun Yat-sen University), Lifileucel (Iovance Biotherapeutics), LTX-315 and TILs (Lytix Biopharma/Herlev Hospital), and IOV-2001 (Iovance Biotherapeutics), are in the advanced stages of development.
The first TIL-based therapy, LN-145 being developed by Iovance Biotherapeutics, is expected to get approval in 2022. Given the therapeutic benefits that they have displayed thus far, it is likely that the lucrative opportunities await the companies having the required capabilities to develop and manufacture TIL-based therapies, in the foreseen future.
Over time, the clinical success of several TIL-based immunotherapy candidates, have inspired numerous research groups across the world, to focus their efforts on this relatively novel class of anti-cancer therapies. Post 2014, the interest in T-cell therapies, including those involving TILs, has grown exponentially.
Moreover, a substantial body of evidence favoring the therapeutic benefits of TIL-based therapies, has prompted the establishment of numerous strategic partnerships (focused on therapy development and clinical research) and caused several public and private investors to put in significant capital into innovator companies involved in this domain.
Promising clinical results, and ongoing technical developments, coupled to the growing interest of biopharmaceutical developers, are anticipated to enable the rapid progression of pipeline candidates into higher phases of development and eventually, into the market. We are led to believe that the global TIL-based therapies market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for TIL-based therapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have developed informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2030.
The report also includes likely sales forecasts of TIL-based therapies that are in the mid- to late stages of development.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the prevalent R&D trends related to TIL-based therapies?
- Which are the key therapeutic areas targeted by TIL-based therapies?
- Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of TIL-based therapies?
- What challenges are commonly faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?
- Who are the key investors in this domain?
- Who are the key opinion leaders/experts engaged in this upcoming field of therapeutics?
- Which types of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?
- Which are the key regions where contract manufacturing support is available for TIL-based therapies?
- What are the different types of promotional strategies that are likely to be adopted for approved/yet to be commercialized TIL-based therapies?
- Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?
- How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Landscape
5. Key Opinion Leaders Analysis
6. Til-Based Therapy Profiles
7. Key Therapeutic Areas For Til-Based Therapies
8. Partnerships And Collaborations
9. Funding And Investment Analysis
10. Case Study: Cell Therapy Manufacturing
11. Cost Price Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Market Sizing And Opportunity Analysis
14. Promotional Analysis
15. Concluding Remarks
16. Executive Insights
17. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
18. Appendix 2: List Of Companies And Organizations
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities
- Amgen
- Astero Bio
- Autolus
- Beijing Cancer Hospital
- BioLife Solutions
- Blood Centers of America
- Bristol- Myers Squibb
- CAR-T ( Shanghai) Cell Biotechnology
- Casebia Therapeutics
- Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
- Cellectis
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Center for Cell and Gene Therapy
- Cognate BioServices
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Cryoport
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Eastern Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute
- Hadassah Medical Center
- Herlev Hospital
- Henan Cancer Hospital
- Herlev Hospital
- Immetacyte
- Incyte
- Intima Bioscience
- Intrexon
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- Johns Hopkins University
- Karolinska Institutet
- Karolinska University Hospital
- Keio University
- Key Biologics
- KSQ Therapeutics
- Lausanne University Hospital
- Leukemia and Lymphoma Society
- Lonza
- Lyell Immunopharma
- Lytix Biopharma
- Marker Therapeutics
- Masonic Cancer Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MaSTherCell
- MaxCyte
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- MedImmune
- Merck
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Nantes University Hospital
- National Cancer Institute
- National Institutes of Health
- Oxford BioMedica
- PACT Pharma
- PharmaCell
- Phio Pharmaceuticals
- PolyBioCept
- Precision BioSciences
- Prometheus Laboratories
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Sheba Medical Center
- Stratophase
- Sun Yat-sen University
- Synthace
- The Japanese Society for Regenerative Medicine
- The Netherlands Cancer Institute
- The Ohio State University
- TILT Biotherapeutics
- Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology
- TrakCel
- University of North Carolina ( UNC) School of Medicine
- University Health Network, Toronto
- University of California
- University of Manchester
- University of Minnesota
- University of Munich
- University of Pittsburgh
- V Foundation for Cancer Research
- Vineti
- WindMIL Therapeutics
- WuXi AppTec
- Yale University
