Tiger Group Selling Multi-Million-Dollar Disposable And Durable Medical Supply Inventory In Connection With Major Distributor's Wind-Down

-- PPE and wide range of other items from American Medical Depot's six facilities now available for bulk purchase; warehouse, material handling and office assets also offered

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is now accepting offers for bulk purchases of inventories from six facilities on the east and west coasts operated by American Medical Depot (AMD), a major distributor of medical equipment and supplies that is now winding down its business.

The multi-million-dollar inventory encompasses over 350,000 products from some 2,000 manufacturers. Items range from personal protective equipment (PPE) to personal paper products, hospital textiles, sterilization wraps, swabs/cotton balls, medical gloves, bandages/dressings, alcohol products, acute care monitoring units, needles, test kits and calibrators. The products come from such leading manufacturers as Becton Dickinson, BSN Medical, Integra Miltex, Mortara, Graham Medical, Hemosure, Jant Pharmacal, Lifesign, Welch Allyn, and ChemDAQ.

Additionally, Tiger is offering material handling equipment, pallet racking, and office furniture and equipment from AMD's six facilities, which range in size from 28,500 square feet to 77,500 square feet. The distribution centers are located in Schenectady, N.Y.; King of Prussia, Pa; Whitsett, N.C.; Tampa, Fla.; Miramar, Fla.; and Vernon, Calif.

"At a time when PPE and other medical products are in high demand, AMD's expansive inventory presents a tremendous buying opportunity for medical products distributors who supply hospitals, medical offices, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities," said Tiger Group Senior Director John Coelho.

"Beyond those specialized markets, the distribution centers' material handling equipment, racking, office furniture and technology are applicable to a wide range of manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and office settings," Coelho said.

For a complete listing of the assets, visit: www.soldtiger.com

Inspections of the assets are available at the six facilities by appointment only. To arrange an appointment or get additional information, contact John Coelho at (617) 523-5866, jcoelho@tigergroup.com.

