Tiffany Gaines Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiffany Gaines, CEO, and Founder of SS Global Entertainment, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Tiffany was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Tiffany into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Tiffany has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Tiffany will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Tiffany will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm honored to join such a prestigious community of professionals and look forward to collaborating with like-minded individuals who see the benefit of working together for the sake of growing, expanding, and helping others succeed in all aspects of business. My primary goal is to enhance the leadership role I possess in the music and entertainment industry by offering insight, knowledge, and expertise to encourage a different frame of reference and sound reasoning via my perspective". - Tiffany Gaines

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

