Tiffany Announces Virtual Special Stockholder Meeting To Vote On Amended And Restated Merger Agreement With LVMH To Take Place On December 30, 2020

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that it will hold a special meeting of its stockholders on December 30, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m., local time. Due to public health concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and to prioritize the health and well-being of its employees, stockholders and other community members, the Company will hold the special meeting in a virtual meeting format only on www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TIF2020SM. You will not be able to attend the special meeting physically in person.

At the special meeting, stockholders will be asked to consider and vote on, among other things, a proposal to adopt the previously announced Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated October 28, 2020, as it may be amended from time to time (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE, a societas Europaea (European company) organized under the laws of France ("Parent"), Breakfast Holdings Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Parent ("Holding"), and Breakfast Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned direct subsidiary of Holding ("Merger Sub"), which amended and restated the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated November 24, 2019, by and among the Company, Parent, Holding and Merger Sub, and pursuant to which Merger Sub will be merged with and into the Company with the Company continuing as the surviving company in the merger. The Company's board of directors recommends that stockholders vote in favor of the proposal to adopt the Merger Agreement.

Company stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2020, will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote at, the special meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.

The transaction is expected to close early in the calendar year 2021, subject to the approval of stockholders at the special meeting, maintaining or obtaining applicable regulatory clearances and the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions.

About Tiffany & Co.:

In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then, TIFFANY & CO. has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. During the 20th century fame thrived worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's and the film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Today, with more than 14,000 employees, TIFFANY & CO. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories - including more than 5,000 skilled artisans who cut diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company's workshops, realizing its commitment to superlative quality. TIFFANY & CO. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which we operate.

Additional Information and Where To Find It:

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed acquisition of the Company by Parent pursuant to the Merger Agreement. In connection with the proposed acquisition, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and will mail the definitive proxy statement and a proxy card to each stockholder entitled to vote at the special meeting relating to the proposed acquisition. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ CAREFULLY ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE COMPANY'S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement and other documents filed with the SEC (when available) free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at the Company's website at investor.tiffany.com/financial-information or by writing to the Corporate Secretary at 200 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10010, Attn: Corporate Secretary (Legal Department).

Participants in Solicitation:

The Company and its directors, executive officers and certain of its employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders in respect of the proposed acquisition. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 20, 2020, and the definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed acquisition on November 27, 2020. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations in connection with the proposed acquisition, and a description of any interests that they have in the proposed acquisition, by security holdings or otherwise, may be contained in other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed acquisition when they become available. These documents may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by writing to the Corporate Secretary at 200 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10010, Attn: Corporate Secretary (Legal Department).

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this communication including, without limitation, statements relating to the proposed acquisition and conditions to closing of the proposed acquisition, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, each as amended. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the consummation of the proposed acquisition (and the anticipated benefits thereof) and about the future plans, assumptions and expectations for the Company's business and its results. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," or other similar expressions may identify such forward-looking statements.

These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements, including, as a result of factors, risks and uncertainties over which the Company has no control. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that any plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on such statements. Important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such plans, estimates or expectations include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) conditions to the completion of the proposed acquisition, including stockholder approval of the merger proposal, may not be satisfied or the regulatory approvals or waivers required for the proposed acquisition may not be obtained or maintained, in each case, on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; (ii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement between the parties to the merger or affect the ability of the parties to recognize the benefits of the proposed acquisition; (iii) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed acquisition on the Company's business relationships, operating results, and business generally; (iv) risks that the proposed acquisition disrupts the Company's current plans and operations and potential difficulties in the Company's employee retention; (v) risks that the proposed acquisition may divert management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; (vi) potential litigation that may be instituted against the Company or its directors or officers related to the proposed acquisition or the Merger Agreement between the parties to the merger and any adverse outcome of any such potential litigation; (vii) the amount and timing of the costs, fees, expenses and other charges related to the proposed acquisition, including in the event of any unexpected delays; (viii) other risks to consummation of the proposed acquisition, including the risk that the proposed acquisition will not be consummated within the expected time period, or at all, which may affect the Company's business and the price of the common stock of the Company; (ix) any adverse effects on the Company by other general industry, economic, business and/or competitive factors; (x) the COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration and scope thereof, the availability of a vaccine or cure that mitigates the effect of the virus, the potential for additional waves of outbreaks and changes in financial, business, travel and tourism, consumer discretionary spending and other general consumer behaviors, political, public health and other conditions, circumstances, requirements and practices resulting therefrom; (xi) protest activity in the U.S.; and (xii) such other factors as are set forth in the Company's periodic public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to those described under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020, its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, and in its other filings made with the SEC from time to time, which are available via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity or stock price. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed acquisition, are more fully discussed in the definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, which was filed with the SEC on November 27, 2020, in connection with the proposed acquisition. In addition, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will be completed, or if it is completed, that it will close within the anticipated time period, or that the expected benefits of the proposed acquisition will be realized.

Forward-looking statements reflect the views and assumptions of management as of the date of this communication with respect to future events. The Company does not undertake, and hereby disclaims, any obligation, unless required to do so by applicable securities laws, to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or other factors. The inclusion of any statement in this communication does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material.

