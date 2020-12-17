Tiffany & Co. Announces Receipt Of Requisite Consents And Expiration Of Consent Solicitations

Tiffany & Co. (TIF) - Get Report (the " Company") announced today that holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding $300,000,000 4.900% senior notes due October 1, 2044 (the " 2044 Notes") have delivered valid consents (the " 2044 Requisite Consents") in connection with the Company's proposed amendments described in the Statement (as defined below) for such 2044 Notes.

The Company previously announced on December 15, 2020 that holders of a majority in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding $250,000,000 3.800% senior notes due October 1, 2024 (the " 2024 Notes" and together with the 2044 Notes, the " Affected Notes") had delivered valid consents (the " 2024 Requisite Consents" and together with the 2044 Requisite Consents, the " Requisite Consents") in respect of the proposed amendments described in the Statement for such 2024 Notes. The consent solicitations expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 14, 2020 for the 2024 Notes and at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on December 17, 2020 for the 2044 Notes. As a result, all revocation rights in respect of the Affected Notes have been terminated. The terms and conditions of the proposed amendments in respect of the Affected Notes (the " Amendments") are set forth in the consent solicitation statement dated December 8, 2020 (the " Statement") previously provided by the Company to the holders of the Affected Notes.

The Company will, subject to (i) the satisfaction or waiver of all terms and conditions to the consent solicitations for a series of Affected Notes described in the Statement and (ii) the closing of the Merger (as defined below), promptly cause to be paid to each holder of a series of Affected Notes who has delivered (and did not revoke) a valid consent in favor of the Amendments prior to the applicable expiration date a cash payment of $1.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of that series of Affected Notes in respect of which such consent has been delivered (and was not revoked), subject to applicable withholding, if any (the " Consent Fee").

As previously announced, on October 28, 2020, the Company, LVMH Moët Hennessy-Louis Vuitton SE (" LVMH"), Breakfast Holdings Acquisition Corp. and Breakfast Acquisition Corp. (" Merger Sub"), entered into an Amended and Restated Agreement and Plan of Merger (the " Merger Agreement") which provides for, among other things, the acquisition by LVMH of the Company through the merger of Merger Sub with and into the Company (the " Merger"), with the Company continuing as the surviving corporation in the Merger and a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of LVMH. Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement and its approval by the Company's stockholders, the Merger is expected to be completed early in the calendar year 2021.

Following receipt of the Requisite Consents, the Company and the Trustee executed on December 17, 2020 a supplemental indenture incorporating the Amendments into the indenture governing the Affected Notes, dated as September 25, 2014 between the Company and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (the " Trustee"), as supplemented from time to time (the " Indenture"). The Amendments provide that if the Merger is completed, LVMH may elect to provide an unconditional guarantee (the " LVMH Guarantee") of the Company's payment obligations with respect to the Affected Notes and any other notes issued from time to time under the Indenture. However, even if the Merger is consummated, LVMH has no obligation to provide any guarantee and there can be no assurance that LVMH will do so. If and for so long as LVMH provides the LVMH Guarantee, LVMH will provide English translations of its periodic and current reporting (under applicable French law) in lieu of the Company's existing periodic and current reporting obligations, which reporting obligations will not be applicable at any time and for any period during which the LVMH Guarantee is in force.

Questions regarding the consent solicitations may be directed to:

MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Liability Management at +1 (212) 405-7440 (collect), +1 (877) 744-4532 (toll-free) or +44 20 7577 4048/4218

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Liability Management Group at +1 (212) 723-6106 (collect) or +1 (800) 558-3754 (toll-free).

This announcement is not an offer to purchase, a solicitation of an offer to purchase, or a solicitation of consents with respect to any securities. The consent solicitations were made solely by the Statement and were subject to the terms and conditions stated therein.

About Tiffany & Co.:

In 1837, Charles Lewis Tiffany founded his company in New York City where his store was soon acclaimed as the palace of jewels for its exceptional gemstones. Since then, TIFFANY & CO. has become synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence. During the 20th century fame thrived worldwide with store network expansion and continuous cultural relevance, as exemplified by Truman Capote's Breakfast at Tiffany's and the film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Today, with more than 14,000 employees, TIFFANY & CO. and its subsidiaries design, manufacture and market jewelry, watches and luxury accessories - including more than 5,000 skilled artisans who cut diamonds and craft jewelry in the Company's workshops, realizing its commitment to superlative quality. TIFFANY & CO. has a long-standing commitment to conducting its business responsibly, sustaining the natural environment, prioritizing diversity and inclusion, and positively impacting the communities in which we operate.

