Tier-1 Telecom Service Provider In APAC Selects Allot HomeSecure To Provide Cyber-protection To Consumers

Hod Hasharon Israel,, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - Get Report (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a Tier-1 telecom operator in APAC has selected Allot HomeSecure to provide consumers with zero touch clientless cybersecurity and parental control services to protect the CPEs/routers and devices in their homes. The HomeSecure solution will be deployed in CPEs provided to consumers by the operator, and in the operator's cloud-native environment. The services are expected to be made available to millions of the operator's fixed broadband customers. The operator has ordered an enterprise-wide perpetual license from Allot.

According to the Microsoft Security endpoint threat report 2019, the malware encounter rate in APAC was 1.6 times higher than the global average. In light of these conditions, Allot HomeSecure gives telecom providers in APAC a unique opportunity to deliver zero-touch, fully automated services that protect their customers while generating supplemental revenues.

Allot HomeSecure provides security for home IoT, smart appliances, and the devices connected to the home network. It integrates into the existing home router with the addition of a thin software client that provides home network visibility, cybersecurity and parental controls without the need for any configuration by the consumer. Allot HomeSecure uses AI to identify and profile connected home devices and to detect and act upon anomalous device behavior.

HomeSecure has the option to be managed from an easy-to-use app for every household that gives consumers control over their network security and parental controls.

"Our customer in APAC sees anti-malware protection for all home-connected devices and parental controls as basic requirements for any offering they provide to their millions of fixed broadband customers. HomeSecure gives them a single zero-touch clientless solution that satisfies both of these demands," said Ran Fridman, EVP Global Sales at Allot.

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Seth GreenbergAllot+972 549222294sgreenberg@allot.comKimberly VelascoFusion PR for Allotkimberly.velasco@fusionpr.comEhud Helft / Kenny GreenAllot Investor Relations+1-646-688-3559Allot@gkir.com