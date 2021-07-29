TIDI Products Announces The Addition Of The AquaGuard Line Of Moisture Barrier Products To Its Portfolio

NEENAH, Wis., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIDI Products, LLC, a leading provider of medical technology solutions including Sterile-Z ® , C-Armor ® , TIDIShield ® , and Posey ® , today announced the addition of the AquaGuard line of moisture barrier...

NEENAH, Wis., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIDI Products, LLC, a leading provider of medical technology solutions including Sterile-Z ®, C-Armor ®, TIDIShield ®, and Posey ®, today announced the addition of the AquaGuard line of moisture barrier products to its portfolio of patient safety products.

AquaGuard's specialized products provide patients with crucial moisture protection for wound, surgical, and vascular access sites throughout the body when showering. AquaGuard's family of products provide protection for sites and dressings all over the body and can be applied by most patients without the need of assistance from medical professionals.

The addition of AquaGuard to the TIDI portfolio aligns with TIDI's purpose, 'Support Caregivers. Protect Patients.' stated Jennifer Jones, Vice President of Marketing for TIDI Products, LLC. "AquaGuard's focus on patient safety and comfort is an excellent fit for the TIDI portfolio."

"The TIDI commercial organization is committed to accelerating the U.S. commercial efforts to make AquaGuard easily accessible for both patients and caregivers," stated Dave Testa, Senior Vice President of Sales. "By doing so, we are confident that we can continue to support caregivers and protect patients by providing intuitive and differentiated products and solutions."

About TIDI Products, LLC - TIDI Products has a history of providing forward-looking solutions to healthcare professionals—solutions that help reduce the risk of contamination and deliver the highest-quality patient care. Each day, caregivers turn to TIDI Products for a supply of user-friendly, compliance-enhancing, and risk-reducing solutions. The TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes TIDIShield ®, C-Armor ®, Grip-Lok ®, Sterile-Z ®, Posey ® and Zero-Gravity ®. To learn more about our company, our history, and our products, please visit www.TIDIProducts.com.

Contact Information:TIDI ® Products, LLC Jennifer Eiselein920.850.2109 jeiselein@tidiproducts.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tidi-products-announces-the-addition-of-the-aquaguard-line-of-moisture-barrier-products-to-its-portfolio-301344630.html

SOURCE TIDI Products LLC