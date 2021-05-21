Tidewater To Present At UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) - Get Report ("Tidewater" or the "Company") announced today that Quintin V. Kneen, President, CEO and Director, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the UBS Global Energy Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Supplemental corporate materials for the conference will be posted to the Company's website the morning of Tuesday, May 25, 2021, and a link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.tdw.com.

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of offshore support vessels in the industry, with over 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210521005513/en/