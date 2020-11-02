Tidewater Announces Earnings Conference Call

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) ("Tidewater" or the "Company") announced today an earnings conference call has been scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) - Get Report ("Tidewater" or the "Company") announced today an earnings conference call has been scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time, during which President and Chief Executive Officer Quintin Kneen will discuss results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and asking for the "Tidewater" call just prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater's website at investor.tdw.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on October 30, 2020 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on November 30, 2020. To access the replay, access the Investor Relations section of Tidewater's website at investor.tdw.com.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the Company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the "Risk Factors" section of Tidewater's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

