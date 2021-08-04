TideSmart To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations As Condition Of Employment

FALMOUTH, Maine, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TideSmart today announced it is requiring on-campus and field staff employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. TideSmart joins other leading organizations in the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"As a leading healthcare and experiential agency that conducts thousands face-to-face engagements with businesses and consumers every day, we take seriously the health and well-being of our employees, clients, and the communities in which we operate," said TideSmart President/CEO Steve Woods.

TideSmart is a national leader in healthy engagements, using experiential marketing, clinical delivery, and insights to transform brand experiences. Since 2003, TideSmart has conducted more than 4M health screenings, vaccinations, and biometric tests throughout the U.S. and managed more than 125M live event (sports, concerts, retail, etc.) interactions for numerous Fortune 100 companies.

"From the beginning of the pandemic, TideSmart has actively worked to stop the spread of COVID-19 by operating testing and vaccination clinics on behalf of the CDC and large employers," Woods said. "Now, as the Delta variant offers a new threat to the progress made, it is our responsibility to join with hospitals, health systems, government, and other private employers in ensuring our employees nationwide have received the safe, effective vaccines that are available. We implore other employers to do the same."

In addition to staff vaccination status, the company has implemented COVID-19 protocols on-campus and for all client activations. As a CLIA licensed, COLA accredited, HIPAA compliant lab operator, TideSmart has used its healthcare experience and resources to help national brands continue to deliver safe, effective experiences throughout the U.S. during the pandemic.

The policy applies to all employees working from TideSmart's office in Falmouth, Maine and Darien, Conn. as well as field staff operating experiential tours across the nation.

"We are proud of our employee vaccination rate and will continue to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19," Woods said. "We are all in this together."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tidesmart-to-require-covid-19-vaccinations-as-condition-of-employment-301348709.html

SOURCE TideSmart