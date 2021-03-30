TicorBraun Flex Partners With How2Recycle

SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TricorBraun Flex, the flexible packaging division of global packaging leader TricorBraun, has partnered with standardized recycling labeling system How2Recycle, enabling TricorBraun Flex to offer additional recyclable packaging options for customers. TricorBraun Flex joins How2Recycle with PolyRecycle™, a pre-approved, flexible polyethylene (PE) film packaging material.

How2Recycle is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Variations in recycling programs, unclear labeling, and inaccurate recyclability claims can make proper recycling a challenge for consumers. The How2Recycle label includes clear and concise information on how consumers should prepare their packaging for disposal, including its recyclability, any preparation needed, and any delineation between different packaging components. (see image below).

"We are proud to partner with How2Recycle, joining its mission to take the guesswork out of recycling for consumers, and simplifying the process for our customers who seek sustainable packaging options," said Glenn Sacco, vice president, commercial, TricorBraun Flex. "We're ready to help customers with their packaging needs, no matter where they are in their sustainable journey."

TricorBraun Flex's PolyRecycle—which works well with dry, free-flowing products with low barrier requirements such as specialty food, pet treats, and powders—is available now and pre-qualified [1] for Store Drop-off by consumers in the US, and curbside in Canada. Brands must be a member of How2Recycle and submit a request in order to utilize this labeling system. Store drop-off locations can be found on the How2Recycle web site.

For more information about How2Recycle, visit the website. To inquire about TricorBraun Flex's pre-qualified materials, please contact 800.562.2247.

About How2RecycleThe How2Recycle® label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 300 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based group that brings together businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info. Companies interested in joining How2Recycle can visit http://www.how2recycle.info/join for more information or contact how2recycle@greenblue.org.

About TricorBraun FlexTricorBraun Flex is a global leader in stock and custom printed flexible packaging, serving over 4,500 customers in more than 50+ countries. Focusing on markets such as coffee, tea, pet food, nutrition and specialty foods, our products include side-gusset bags, stand-up pouches, Biotre (sustainable packaging), paper tin-tie bags, flat pouches, bulk packaging, rollstock, accessories, tins, and more. Our stock line is available to order on or website and ships from our local warehouses within 24-48 hours of order placement. TricorBraun Flex also offers a range of printing options, varying from short-run printing (minimum of 1,000 bags) to full-speed production.

About TricorBraunFounded in 1902, TricorBraun is North America's largest distributor of primary packaging. The company provides innovative solutions across a wide array of customer end markets in plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexibles. TricorBraun operates from 50 locations globally. Our award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking design, driven by consumer insight and creative solutions. Other services include global sourcing, manufacturing oversight and global supply chain programs.

[1] While the TricorBraun Flex PE film packaging is pre-qualified, based on product application, attachments, and other factors the recyclability can change.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ticorbraun-flex-partners-with-how2recycle-301258639.html

SOURCE TricorBraun