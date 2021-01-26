TicketVault Adds Gordon Atkins To Its Advisory Board

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TicketVault, the leading ticket pricing and distribution platform, announced today the appointment of Gordon Atkins to its Advisory Board.

The Advisory Board, composed of distinguished industry leaders, works closely with TicketVault's leadership team to guide the company's strategy and go-to-market priorities. The addition of Atkins, an accomplished industry veteran known for establishing SeatGeek's industry-leading reputation amongst suppliers, signals TicketVault's commitment to providing those same suppliers unparalleled value: a client-centric service model with customized technology solutions.

Atkins first joined the ticket industry in 2009. In 2015, after stints at UBS and BlackRock, he joined SeatGeek, a venture-backed ticket marketplace now among the largest in the world. As the company's Director of Business Development and Head of Supply, Atkins led the transformation of SeatGeek's marketplace from a legacy affiliate business into a robust direct-to-seller platform with more than 2,000 supplier partners. Now the Director of Strategy & Operations at Handy Technologies Inc., a marketplace for home services, Atkins remains an expert in the secondary ticketing space.

"I'm elated to be advising TicketVault as it transitions from seed-stage startup to industry leader," says Atkins. "Isaac has built a team that has all the hallmarks of continued success. Not only is the technology behind TicketVault's all-in-one inventory management software unmatched, but also their commitment to their clients is the foundation of everything they do."

Responding to the appointment of Atkins as an Advisor, Isaac Knopf, Co-Founder and CEO of TicketVault, says, "Gordon is a perfect fit for our business. In the ticket industry, there are few leaders that are universally well-respected. We're grateful to have one of them on board with us now. I look forward to him helping us take our business to the next level."

About TicketVault

Founded in 2018 in Skokie, IL, TicketVault is an innovative technology platform in the live events space currently used by some of the largest ticket brokers, sports teams and venues in the country to streamline the management, pricing and distribution of their ticket inventory. Known for offering clients bespoke business solutions transversing automation, data analytics, business development, and real-time performance tracking, TicketVault offers the only marketplace-independent point-of-sale on the market.

