TicketSearch Appoints Steve Garcia Chief Operating Officer For North America

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ticketing platform, TicketSearch welcomes Steve Garcia as Chief Operating Officer for North America. As a senior executive with the organization, Garcia will be responsible for steering TicketSearch's sales, marketing, and customer support within the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean.

"While the pandemic has brought instability to the entertainment industry, our vision of taking the industry to a new level has remained steady. For nearly a decade, Steve Garcia and I have collaborated through the development of other ticketing platforms. Now that we have the next-generation ticketing solution, it is the perfect time to join forces to support our venues and bring back the arts," said Dennis Doulgeridis, TicketSearch Founder.

With more than 20 years in entertainment management, Garcia brings extensive working knowledge in venue management and ticketing software development. His leadership philosophy is "It's not just about the tickets, it is about the people." In working with venues, Garcia recognizes that TicketSearch is the bridge to support a seamless customer experience, from the initial ticket purchase, to customizing and cultivating relationships for years to come.

Many performing arts venues are struggling to recover from the financial losses of worldwide shutdowns. Unfortunately, some of their trusted vendors are sunsetting platforms, leaving venues scrambling to manage COVID-19 protections, preserve customer relationships, and maintain financial stability.

"Where other vendors are retreating, TicketSearch is picking up the challenge to provide venues with much needed certainty and unmatched flexibility to support recovery and maximize growth. With more than 150 organizations and 400 venues across Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia already on TicketSearch, I am so excited to finally bring this next-generation platform to the United States," said Steve Garcia, of TicketSearch.

Prior to joining TicketSearch, Garcia spent 10 years in SaaS business development at SeatAdvisor, Inc. During this time, he was charged with bridging a communications gap with customers and advocating for their needs through ongoing product development. He also helped lead the acquisition of SeatAdvisor by Patron Technology. As the parent company grew from three brands to 11, Garcia was promoted to Vice President of Account Management. Garcia's industry experience also includes more than 10 years in performing arts management in New York City, where he worked for organizations such as TheatreworksUSA, 101 Productions, Ltd, and most notably, serving the legendary Tony Award Winning Broadway producer, Daryl Roth. Read Steve Garcia's full biography here or connect with Steve Garcia on LinkedIn.

About TicketSearchTicketSearch is a global ticketing platform offering next-generation services for venues to enhance customer experience with an affordable, efficient, and powerful self-managed solution. Built in collaboration with 700 venues and more than a thousand professionals across three continents, developers have incorporated SMART social-distancing technologies, virtual event integrations for both hybrid and streamed events, as well as merchandising modules to allow patrons to pre-order food and drinks. With a mobile-first approach, the platform provides customers quick and easy options to complete their transactions. Additionally, 37 visual intelligence dashboards, powered by Tableau, provide venue managers with real-time reports to optimize sales and marketing decisions.

Originally developed in Australia, TicketSearch is expanding continuously with sales and customer services offices located in North America, Asia, and Australia. For more information visit www.TicketSearch.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ticketsearch-appoints-steve-garcia-chief-operating-officer-for-north-america-301153915.html

SOURCE TicketSearch North America